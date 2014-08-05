Adata Announces New Industrial MLC and SLC SSDs

Adata is pushing for a bigger chunk of the SSD market, and the company's latest announcement is yet another example of that effort. Adata's new SSDs aren't for the consumer space, but rather for industrial and enterprise applications. As such, the ISSS312 2.5" SSDs will be available in a variety of flavors, including more reliable SLC variants.

One of the key features that Adata says the SSDs have is a wide operating temperature range. The drives will operate at temperatures ranging from a rather chilly -40°C to a toasty 85°C. For maximum reliability, Adata is building SLC versions of the SSDs, though for high reliability at a more acceptable cost there will also be A+ SLC variants. Also available will be a cheaper MLC variant with a shorter lifespan than that of the SLC variants.

Sequential read and write performance of the drives is advertised to go up to 530 and 500 MB/s, respectively. Capacities will range from 8 GB to 256 GB.

It is clear that these units are built to be used in harsher environments. Adata says that they're targeting medical applications, military applications, and surveillance, among others.

There's no word on pricing for these units yet, though don't expect them to come cheaply – especially not the SLC variants.

