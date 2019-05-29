Adata's XPG Lineup Expands at Computex 2019

Adata announced at Computex 2019 that it's simultaneously revamping and expanding its Xtreme Performance Gear (XPG) product lines. Now the XPG designation will be given to cases, power supplies, CPU coolers, and gaming peripherals in addition to RAM and storage products.

The XPG Battleground XL Prime is a huge moue pad made from condura. It's large enough to accommodate a keyboard in addition to a mouse, boasts two-zone RGB lighting, and features an anti-slip rubber base. The USB cable used to power the RGB lighting is detachable. Surprisingly so, it turns out, because Adata said it will also release a more affordable version of the product that doesn't feature the RGB lighting at all.

The company also showed off RGB cables for PSUs.





This is the XPG Invader chassis. It has a metallic front bezel with RGB lighting and a built-in ARGB/RGB controller, along with detachable magnetic dust filters. It supports up to ATX-size motherboards and the glass side panel is ideal for systems with lots of (RGB) lighting. The maximum CPU cooler height is 170mm, while the maximum VGA length is 400mm. With up to 225mm PSU support length, you won't have any compatibility issues in this area.

The Core Reactor power supplies come in four flavors with capacities ranging from 550W to 850W. They are made by Channel Well Technology and are 80 PLUS Gold certified, while in the Cybenetics scale they will meet the ETA-A efficiency requirements (there is no information yet on the LAMBDA noise certifications). Their length is restricted at 140mm and the 120mm cooling fan uses a fluid dynamic bearing. Adata said all protection features are available, but there was no mention of the number of EPS connectors. Adata only provided the number of available PCIe connectors, which are two for the 550W unit, four for the 650W model and six for the 750W and 850W units.