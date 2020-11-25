Asus Enables AMD's Curve Optimizer on 400-Series Motherboards

Asus's new beta BIOS updates for B450 and X470 motherboards with AGESA code 1.1.8.0 have arrived, which enables full performance and support of AMD's latest Ryzen 5000 series processor on the older chipsets, as well as the new Precision Boost Overdrive 2 functionality, which includes the Curve Optimizer.

The BIOS update applies to Asus' entire B450 lineup and X470 lineup, which means if you have any Asus 400-series chipset board, you can grab the new beta BIOS now. But please only apply this BIOS if you have a Ryzen 5000-series CPU, as it is designed specifically for Zen 3 and should not benefit an older CPU like a Zen 2 or Zen+ processor. Plus, you cannot downgrade to an older BIOS like you could in the past, so it's a one-way trip. If you install this BIOS and it doesn't work with an older processor, you'll have to purchase a new motherboard.

With the AGESA 1.1.8.0 update, you should gain access to AMD's new Curve Optimizer, a new undervolting utility that can improve efficiency vai undervolting. Plus, there's a chance you might have access to AMD's Smart Access Memory technology, though we aren't sure if it's enabled on Asus's beta BIOS.

It's great to see this BIOS update in time for the holidays; if you have one of these Asus motherboards and were looking to purchase a Ryzen 5000 CPU, now is probably a good time to do so, provided you can find one at retail amidst the ongoing shortages.