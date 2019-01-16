Convert Your DRAM into RGB Lightsticks, if You Dare

Addressable RGB RAM heatsinks. Yep, that’s the latest announcement from Akasa. Have you ever felt that your system was just a little too dull? That it just needed a bit more pep inside of it to bring it up to date? But didn’t want to spend the extra cash on a new set of DDR4 to do so? Well Akasa’s got your back with it’s latest Vegas RAM Mate RGB heatsinks.
These aren’t just dummy dimms you install into your motherboard to pad out a dual channel two stick kit, no sir, these bad boys are full on replacements for the heatsinks found on your memory.
Supporting standard height and VLP sized DIMMs (30mm, or 18.3-18.7mm in height respectively), these slabs of illuminated alloy provide what we’re told is a “high-grade aluminium heatsink cooling vest”.
This can be plugged in via either a standard 4-pin, or addressable 3 pin header, and of course, it’s compatible with your choice of proprietary motherboard lighting sync software from the likes of ASRock, Asus, Gigabyte and MSI, as well.
Each heatsink comes with the heatsink housing (comprised of three separate parts), two thermal pads, a small screwdriver, and an RGB cable for each heatsink you install. All of which is compatible with DDR4, 3, 2 and even DDR memory sticks if you so desire.
Fool Proof?
We can spot a few problems with this idea, and the big one is removing your stock heatsinks. From personal experience, it’s far too easy to kill off memory sticks, or ripping off a chip, if you’re not careful enough. Sometimes a heatgun, and careful use of screwdrivers just isn’t enough to pull off those husky aluminum clad panels from your old sticks, so actively suggesting we replace them seems a bit well, risky to us.
On top of all that, it’s another cable that needs plugging in, and one for each stick at that. In systems that are already awash with all those different cables for different RGB devices, it’s a hard sell for us.
No word on availability or pricing just yet.
I can attest to how easy it is to pull a memory chip out when removing heatspreaders. But if you go with RGB memory instead of standard DDR4 you will pay $50 or more for that privilege.
What I do is buy inexpensive memory without heatspreaders and add my own. However, it seems these days memory manufacturers are mounting these things without cement. Yes, I'm looking at you, Corsair!
You mean, just printers and scanners?
Maybe some RGB around existing RGB?
Yes, I'd agree with jaexyr that RGB has gotten out of hand, but I just shake my head and move on. As long as it's not forced on my components/gear, then if somebody wants to pay a premium for it, then it's their money. That said, I do like RGB on some gear... just not everything. My keyboard is the only thing that's lit and visible (set to light the key as I type). My mobo and video card have lighting as well, but those are hidden away in a sound-deadened windowless case.
Or you get ram that doesn't have them.