Alienware 13 Now VR-Ready With Intel Core i7 Skylake, Nvidia GTX 1060

Early in September, Alienware hinted at a new Alienware 13 notebook, but it didn’t give us any hard details. Now, the company has revealed the full specifications of the new Alienware 13, which includes an Intel Core i7 (Skylake) processor, Nvidia GTX 1060, and OLED display options.
Previously, the Alienware 13 was devoid of Intel Core i7 processor options and was relegated to Nvidia’s 900-series “M” processors. With the upgrade to Core i7 and a GeForce GTX 1060 (AMD options are also available), the new Alienware 13 packs enough performance to be dubbed “VR ready.” In addition, the GPU can now hang tough with the optional 2560x1440 OLED touchscreen display. Alienware's proprietary Dynamic Overclocking is also on board.
Storage options include 180GB M.2 SATA SSDs and 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB M.2 PCIe SSDs. Alienware offers dual-drive options (there are two M.2 interfaces), but it doesn’t appear to offer RAID configurations. For networking, the Alienware 13 comes equipped with Killer E2400 Gigabit LAN and a Killer Wireless AC 1435 module by default, but you can upgrade to a Killer Wireless AC 1535 for an added cost.
The Alienware 13 also features a brand-new TactX keyboard, which is backlit with RGB LEDs. It features a 2.2mm key-travel distance and is rated for 10 million keystrokes. The touchpad is also illuminated with LEDs. Battery life has also been improved from the previous version, with the 51WH battery upgraded to a 76WH lithium ion battery.
With such a small notebook boasting VR-ready hardware, cooling is of course a concern, but Alienware claimed to address that with a spate of features. It claimed that its "hinge-forward" design aids ventilation and offers "larger internal fans with improved acoustic pitch," and its "inventive use of materials such as anodized aluminum, magnesium alloy, steel, and copper" enables the balance of thinness and heat dissipation. You can access the internals via a bottom door mechanism
The new Alienware 13 is available now from Dell’s website, starting at $1,199 for the standard display or $2,099 for the OLED option.
If you want add even more firepower, the Alienware 13 is compatible with the Alienware Graphics Amplifier external graphics enclosure.
|Product
|Alienware 13
|Processor Options
|- Intel Core i5-6300HQ- Intel Core i7-6700HQ
|Memory Capacity
|Up to 32GB (2 x 16GB) DDR4-2400 SODIMM
|Graphics Options
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB GDDR5
|Display Options
|- 13.3” 1366 x 768 TN (Standard)- 13.3” 1920 x 1080 IPS- 13.3” 2560 x 1440 OLED w/ Touch
|Storage Options
|Up to 1TB M.2 PCIe SSD
|Networking
|- Killer E2400 Gigabit LAN- Killer Wireless AC 1435 (Standard)- Killer Wireless AC 1535 (Optional)
|Ports
|- USB 3.0 Type-A (x2), one with Powershare- USB 3.0 Type-C (x2, one with Thunderbolt 3)- Alienware Graphics Amplifier Port- HDMI 2.0- Mini DisplayPort 1.2- Headphone/ Mic- Noble lock-Power jack
|Misc.
|- IR cam for Windows Hello- Tobii eye tracking software (but no camera)
|Dimensions
|10.6 x 13 x 0.87 inches
|Weight
|5.8 lbs.
|Starting MSRP
|- $1,199 (Standard)- $2,099 (OLED)
No thank you.
The recently updated Gigabyte Aero 14 has nearly identical specs, but it only weighs 1.9kg - and has a 92Wh battery and 14" display to boot. The only thing it lacks is TB3. It costs more than the base Alienware 13, but comes with a 2560x1440 IPS display as standard, as well as the i7 (which not only is an optional extra on the AW13, but requires you to move up to the $1499 model and add $150 for the upgrade).
This simply isn't a good deal, let alone a well-designed product.
You are aware that Intel has not released quad core Kaby lake processors right? (At least last I checked). Besides, Kaby Lake isn't that much of an improvement, it's more like Skylake+
And I'd like a flying unicorn. Sure, that would be doable, if the 13" chassis was ~4 inches thick and lined with 92mm fans on every side. What you're describing are DTR specs. DTRs are 17" and above. The 6700k is a 95W part, and the 1070 is at least 100W. Good luck fitting that into a 13" chassis. Of course, you could, and then underclock both parts until they stop overheating. But what's the point then?