Grab This AM5 MSI X670 Mobo for Just $149, $50 Off: Real Deals

Upgrade to an AM5-based system with this great deal on the MSI PRO X670-P Wi-Fi motherboard down to $149 at B&H Photo thanks to a massive $50 discount coupon. This deal sees a quarter of the price discounted from the usual $199 MSRP and lets you grab all the features of this motherboard for a lot less. Get plenty of USB slots and 4 x M.2 slots for lots of storage capability.

Newegg has some reductions on Solidigm SSDs today and if you use code SEPT2234 at the checkout, you can grab the excellent 2TB Solidigm P44 Pro for just $99 thanks to a $10 discount code. The P44 Pro can deliver up to 7,000 MBps read and 6,500 write speeds when transferring large files and is ideal for a fast gaming rig.

You may have a few lying around somewhere, but they always come in handy - we're talking about flash drives, and you never know when you might need one of these handy storage devices to transfer or transport your data. Also, if it's been a while since you upgraded a flash drive you might consider picking up this large 128GB Team Group C175 dive for only $5. With up to 100MB/s transfer speeds over a USB 3.2 connection.

See below for more great deals.

TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals

Today’s best deals in detail

MSI PRO X670-P WIFI AM5 ATX Motherboard: now $149 at B&H Photo with coupon (was $199)

An ATX-sized mobo for the AM5 platform for Ryzens 7000-series of CPUs. This board features 4 x DDR5 RAM slots, as well as 4 x M.2 slots. Built-in connectivity includes Wi-Fi 6E, 2.5Gb Ethernet, and Bluetooth 5.2.

2TB Solidigm P44 Pro PCIe 4.0 SSD: now $99 at Newegg with promo code(was $234)

A much faster SSD from Solidigm (formerly Intel's SSD division), the P44 Pro can deliver up to 7,000 MBps read and 6,500 write speeds. Like several other SSDs, it's close to maxing out the PCIe 4.0 interface. Use code SEPT2234 for a $10 discount.

Team Group 128GB C175 USB 3.2 Flash Drive: now $5 at Newegg (was $10)

A brilliant price for 128GB of flash storage in a compact flash drive form factor. Easy to attach to a key fob to keep handy at all times and with speedy 100MB/s transfer rates for quick file transfers.

ASUS ROG Gladius III Gaming Mouse: now $64 at Amazon (was $89)

The ASUS ROG Gladius III uses a 26,000DPI sensor for accurate aiming and features hot-swappable push-fit II switches giving you the option to upgrade or replace the switches in your mouse. With an ergonomic shape, rounded PTFE skates, and 5-onboard memory profiles, the Gladius III is built for gaming.

Solidigm P41 Plus 2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD: now $62 at Newegg with promo code (was $169)

With sequential read/write speeds of 4125/3325 MBps, this 2TB drive is great value and performance in one small package. We reviewed the P41 Plus and found it a modest SSD, but at this price, it's a good choice for a second storage or games library drive.



Use code SEPT2236 for a $2 discount.



Looking for more deals?