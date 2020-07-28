AMD 2Q 2020 Earnings: Record Revenue, Notebook and EPYC Sales, Highest Desktop CPU Sales in 12 Years

AMD reported record revenue of $1.93 billion (up 26%), along with record notebook and EPYC CPU sales in its stellar 2Q 2020 earnings report today. AMD also notched a 12-year high in desktop processor sales. AMD's client computing group notched 45% growth, along with doubled sales of notebook processors, all while the company doubled its EPYC server revenues. Even more telling, the company raised its full-year revenue projections from 25% growth to 32% on the back of continued growth in the key PC, data center, and gaming segments.
It couldn't possibly be more of a disparate tale between Intel and AMD: Intel's earnings last week found the company announcing that it faces a delay to its 7nm process node until 2023, sending the stock plummeting 16%. In contrast, AMD's stock soared on the news of its stellar financial performance and on-track schedule for its next-gen CPUs and GPUs. The stock soared to $74.47, a 9.7% jump in after-hours trading (at the time of writing).
AMD just released its results and its earnings call starts shortly, so we'll provide further coverage during the call.
This is breaking news, more to come....