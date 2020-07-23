Intel's 7nm is Broken, Company Announces Delay

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Intel announced today in its Q2 2020 earnings release that it has now delayed the rollout of its 7nm CPUs by six months relative to its previously-planned release date. Intel's press release also says that yields for its 7nm process are now twelve months behind the company's internal targets, meaning the company isn't currently capable of producing its 7nm process in an economically viable way.

Here's the snippet from Intel's press release:

"The company's 7nm-based CPU product timing is shifting approximately six months relative to prior expectations. The primary driver is the yield of Intel's 7nm process, which based on recent data, is now trending approximately twelve months behind the company's internal target."

It's unclear how Intel will reconcile a six month delay to its 7nm processors with a year delay to its internal 7nm yield projections, but it is possible the company had a built-in buffer in its roadmap. The delay reflects yet another setback as Intel still struggles to overcome the multi-year yield issues it has encountered with its 10nm process. Those delays have allowed its competitors, like AMD, to seize an opportunity to wrest the process node leadership position from Intel for the first time in the company's history. That's triggered a price war in the market as Intel fights a true x86 competitor with a better node, not to mention the Amazon's new Graviton 2 ARM chips based on TSMC's 7nm node.

Intel CFO George Davis has previously indicated that the company's process tech would lag its its competitors until 2021 until 7nm arrived in 2021, and that the company would regain the lead with its 5nm process at an undefined time:

""As we said back at our analyst day in May of 19: Look, this isn't just going to be the best node that Intel has ever had. It's going to be less productive than 14nm, less productive than 22nm, but we're excited about the improvements that we're seeing and we expect to start the 7nm period with a much better profile of performance over that starting at the end of 2021."

That plan to regain a competitive footing has now obviously shifted due to the 7nm delay. Intel had planned to speed the delivery of its 7nm node to offset the underperforming 10nm, which it said would not perform as well as other nodes. At the time, Davis noted that the company was trying to be clear with investors about the impacts of 10nm on the company's gross margins: "...but the fact is that I wanted to be clear what was happening during the 10nm generation. The fact is, it isn't going to be as strong a node as people would expect from 14nm or what they'll see in 7nm."

"Also, we were at a time when in order to regain process leadership we had to accelerate the overlap between 10nm, 7nm, and then 7nm and 5nm, so the cost that you're absorbing, starting in particular in 2021, you’ve got this intersection of the performance of 10nm, the investment in 7nm, and were also well into starting the investment in 5nm: All of those elements just combine to impact gross margin."

This news was just released in Intel's financial earnings with no forewarning and the company says it will announce more details during its earnings call, so we're digging deeper. The company has its earnings briefing shortly and we've reached out for further context. We'll update this post as we learn more.

