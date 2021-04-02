Next-Gen AMD Ryzen Threadripper Might Be Coming Soon

AMD'd next-generation Ryzen Threadripper might be coming soon, according to the latest patch notes for the popular HWiNFO diagnostic suite.

Realix, the developer behind HWiNFO, said earlier today that the upcoming version of the software will improve its work with AMD's Ryzen Threadripper Pro as well as "next-generation Ryzen Threadripper" platforms. This is essentially one of the first public signs of AMD's 4th Generation Threadripper, which is allegedly based on the Epyc 'Milan' design.

"Improved detection of AMD ThreadRipper Pro and next-generation ThreadRipper," a line in the HWiNFO changelog reads.

(Image credit: HWiNFO)

That said, we're still not certain if HWiNFO got word from AMD or is simply adapting its Milan knowledge to fit the new Threadripper.

At this point, we don't know much about AMD's next-generation Ryzen Threadripper and what 'improved detection' means in its case. We are almost certain that the upcoming Ryzen Threadripper will be based on the 3rd Generation Epyc 7003-series 'Milan' design and will therefore feature Zen 3-based chiplets with a unified core complex and L3 cache architecture. We can also assume that these CPUs feature slightly different sensors, a new memory controller, and other changes. So, if HWiNFO can properly detect Epyc 7003-series, it should be able to detect most of next-generation Threadripper's features correctly.

Diagnostic software is vital for hardware developers and enthusiasts that play with the latest parts. Therefore, hardware developers are eager to add support for their new and upcoming products to diagnostic software in a bid to make the lives of their partners a bit easier. That's why it's not uncommon to learn news about future products from various third-party software makers.

Unfortunately, in the case of HWiNFO's next-generation Threadripper announcement, we can't confirm whether Realix got preliminary information from AMD or just learned how to use Epyc 7003-series 'Milan' information in context of the next-generation Ryzen Threadripper.

In any case, now that Milan is out, AMD's 4th Generation Ryzen Threadripper is a bit closer to release too.