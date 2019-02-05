AMD Adrenalin 19.2.1 Driver Improves Support for APEX Legends, The Division 2

(Image credit: Apex Legends Intel/Twitter)

AMD today released the Radeon Software Adrenalin 2019 Edition 19.2.1 driver with improved support for APEX Legends, The Division 2’s private beta and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey.

The highlight for this release is support for APEX Legends. Electronic Arts released the free-to-play battle royale developed by Respawn Entertainment, the studio behind the Titanfall series, on February 4. It already has 1 million players between PC and consoles.

But the improved support for the other titles will probably be welcome for those who don't want to play yet another battle royale title. The improved performance in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is particularly interesting. AMD said this new driver offers up to a 5 percent improvement to performance in the game on RX Vega 64 graphics cards.

The Adrenalin 19.2.1 driver is also said to have fixed a graphics issue in Battlefield V, a crashing problem in Anthem and various issues in Radeon Settings, among other things.

It also has its own problems, of course, so check out AMD’s release notes to see if any of the known issues outweigh the benefits of installing the latest driver for you.

AMD also reminded consumers that the Adrenalin 19.2.1 driver isn't meant to be used in Apple Boot Camp systems.

For everyone else, the driver can be installed by via these links: Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 19.2.1 Driver for Windows 10 64-bit and Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 19.2.1 Driver for Windows 7 64-bit.