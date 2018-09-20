AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition Update Boosts Performance Up to 17 Percent

Credit: Steam

Nvidia released a new Game Ready driver today with expanded support for upcoming titles like Assassin's Creed Odyssey and its new RTX 2080 and 2080 Ti graphics cards. While the green team is moving forward, the red team decided to stop and improve support for existing titles. AMD's new Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 18.9.2 driver is all about offering better performance in currently available games.

AMD said the Adrenalin Edition 18.9.2 driver boasts improved performance for Radeon RX Vega 64 (8GB) graphics cards running F1 2018, Fortnite, Shadow of the Tomb Raider and Star Control: Origins, which was released today. The exact performance gains vary between titles and range from a three percent boost to performance at the 2560 x 1440 resolution in F1 2018 to a 17 percent increase at the 3840 x 2160 resolution for Star Control: Origins.

You can see the exact gains below:

Game

Resolution

Performance Improvement

F1 2018

2560 x 1440 Up to three percent Fortnite

1920 x 1080 Up to five percent Shadow of the Tomb Raider

2560 x 1440 Up to four percent Star Control: Origins

3840 x 2160 Up to 17 percent

Note that those figures result from AMD's internal tests; actual performance gains will vary from system to system. Most of the improvements are marginal, but an upgrade is an upgrade.

The company also said that it fixed a problem with cloud textures in Star Control: Origins rendering improperly on its previous driver, though it also introduced new issues:

"Some AMD Ryzen Desktop Processors with Radeon Vega Graphics system configurations may experience a black screen during installation downgrade to a previous Radeon Software version. A recommended workaround is to perform a clean install during Radeon Software installation.

Radeon RX Vega Series graphics products may experience elevated memory clocks during system idle.

System configurations with 16+ CPU cores may experience a random system reboot during installation when upgrading Radeon Software from a version older than RSAE 18.8.1. A clean installation is recommended when performing this Radeon Software upgrade."

You can find the Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 18.9.2 driver on AMD's website.