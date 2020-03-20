New AMD Chipset Driver Not Installing? Here's How to Fix It

(Image credit: Alberto Garcia Guillen/Shutterstock)

AMD outed a new chipset driver yesterday for systems based on recently released CPU architectures, including those using AMD Ryzen 3000 chips. However, the chipset driver -- revision 2.03.12.065 -- appears to be giving users some headaches.

"This is an all-new chipset software installer with updated UI, optimized package size, package versioning unique to the chipset drivers and improved installer performance." AMD's description of the driver reads. This doesn't tell us much and is the same description as many previous chipset driver updates. The driver's release notes showed no further relevant details either. We'd appreciate AMD providing more detailed information about what gets updated between releases.

Reddit posts show that users are experiencing issues with the new driver, which include stuck installers that leave the progress bar at 0%. Not exactly what one would call "Improved installer performance."It appears that despite this, the driver is installing in the background.

How to Fix It

If the usual troubleshooting, like uninstalling your current chipset driver and restarting your PC, doesn't work, a workaround for it is to install the driver through the command line by navigating to the folder and running the executable. German publication ComputerBase reported that the installer can also be closed during installation if it gets stuck. It should be properly installed as soon as you've restarted your system.

We downloaded the driver on our own system running an AMD Ryzen 7 1800X and X370 motherboard, and it installed without any problems. It did take about 30 seconds for the progress bar to advance from 0%, but once it got going we experienced no issues.

You can download the 64-bit Windows 10 AMD chipset driver 2.03.12.0657 here.

If you're not experiencing issues with your system though, you may want to wait for a new version of this driver prior to updating -- just to be sure.