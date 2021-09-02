August Was a Bad Month for AMD in the Steam Hardware Survey

It is the beginning of a new month, and Valve just updated its Steam Hardware Survey giving us an updated glimpse into the millions of systems where Steam is installed. In the latest survey we see the interesting discovery of AMD's CPU market share declining to the lowest point of 2021.

Valve's Steam Hardware Survey is not exactly a scientific tracker of processor market share. The survey relies on millions of volunteers to participate, providing data on their rigs, with Valve crunching the data ready for publication every single month. However, it still represents a great way to get some insights into market fluctuations and in what direction are consumers moving.

According to the report for August, released September 1, the CPU market share has seen interesting developments in terms of ownership. In August, AMD has seen a 1.88% decline, with the latest figures now sitting at 27.31%, a decline from July's 29.19% share.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Valve/Steam Hardware Survey) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Valve)

A 1.88% decline, may not seem like a lot, however, once you account for millions of PCs participating in the survey, it adds up to thousands. At 27.31%, this represents an all-time low for AMD in 2021.

Before jumping to any conclusions, we have to note that the survey could just have seen fewer AMD-based entries and that is the reason why AMD appears to own a lesser portion of the market. It could also mean that consumers are just buying more of the competing products from Intel, and that is the reason AMD's market share declines. Anyways, we are left with this data to track for a few more months and see if the AMD share keeps declining or gets back to an upwards trajectory.