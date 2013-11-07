AMD Hosting Fan Day, Battlefield 4 Tournament Next Week

Next week AMD will kick off its Developer Summit 2013 from November 11 to November 13, and Tom's Hardware will be there to cover the keynotes, exclusives, and dig up any information related to the company's developer sessions (there's always a good nugget). The company also plans to host a Fan Day in San Jose on November 13 from 9 AM to 8 PM PST, aka next Wednesday, offering up prizes and the very first Battlefield 4 tournament.

"Come join us for a day of tournaments, contests and raffles. We've teamed up with a number of partners to bring our fans more than $50,000 in prizes!" reads the Fan Day splash page. "Think you have what it takes for battle? We'll be giving 16 teams of five players the opportunity to play in the world's first Battlefield 4 tournament. Winners will go home with an AMD-powered system."

Oh yeah! Here's some of the event info:

TOURNAMENTS

16 Team Single Elimination BF4 Tournament

Multiple Free Play Tournaments throughout the day

FREE PLAY MACHINES

Check out Battlefield 4 on one of our 100 machines

PARTNERS

Check out AMD Partner booths (Gigabyte, MSI, Western Digital, Maingear, etc.)

Check out AMD Partner contests and raffles

MAIN RAFFLE

Everyone has a chance to win prizes from AMD and its partners!

TOURNAMENT MACHINE SPECS (no BYOC, sorry)

AMD FX 8350

MAINGEAR EPIC 120 liquid cooling

16 GB AMD Radeon DDR3-1866 Gaming Memory

XFX Radeon HD 7970 GHz Edition Double Dissipation

250 GB Samsung EVO SSD

Gigabyte 990FXA-UD3

24X DVD Burner

750 W EVGA Power Supply

Windows 8 Pro

"Since registration is FREE, there is no need to register for the AMD EA Battlefield 4 Fan Day!" states AMD. "We recommend coming early for a chance to win one of 250 Never Settle Forever - Silver vouchers. These vouchers are good for two games. Doors open at 9:00AM! To win a Never Settle Forever - Silver voucher, attendees will need to roll a dice. If you roll a 5 or 6, you will win! The contest will remain open while supplies last."

For more information about the Battlefield 4 event, head here. The location of AMD's Fan Day is listed below:

San Jose Convention Center

150 W. San Carlos St.

San Jose, CA