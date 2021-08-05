AMD's Direct Store Implements a Queue System For RX 6000 Series GPUs

In an effort to get GPUs to customers at MSRP, AMD has begun using a queue system in its own Direct Buy store for purchasing Radeon RX 6000 GPUs. At the store, you will be able to purchase all of AMD's products at MSRP once it's your turn to enter the store. But there is one big caveat — not every graphics card is guaranteed to be in stock once you arrive.

The queue is quite simple; all you have to do is access AMD's direct store website and you'll be redirected to the queue if it is open. At the queue, you will get information such as your wait time and updates on product availability. This gives you a chance to get out early if your product is no longer available to purchase.

I entered the queue earlier this morning at the perfect time, with just 5 minutes of waiting. Once time was up, the queue will direct you to enter the store, and there I saw all CPUs and graphics cards in stock, at MSRP except for the RX 6800 XT (the midnight edition was in stock though). Seeing multiple AMD graphics cards in stock at MSRP was quite a sight to behold.

But things changed drastically half an hour later. The line was over an hour long and multiple graphics cards were out of stock already. Finally, the line was paused, then officially closed a few minutes later telling us that AMD has sold out of all its available inventory for the day.

Finally, the store opened back up for everyone, with all graphics cards sold out and all of its CPUs in stock. So the queue appears to be exclusive to AMD's RX 6000 series graphics cards since CPU shortages aren't really a problem anymore.

So getting into the store to purchase an RX 6000 GPU is all about timing and luck of the draw. AMD doesn't hold these queues every single day, and as far as we know, the company does not have an official schedule as to what days the queue opens up for business. The best you can do is check the store daily for updates.

But for some unknown reason, the only exception to this appears to be Thursdays as the queue has opened consistently every Thursday for the past two weeks, so mark your calendars. But, this is in no way an official date, so take this data with a grain of salt as anything could change.