Trending

AMD Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.5.2 Increases 'Prey' Performance, Reportedly Fixes 'Nier: Automata' Crash

By AMD 

A new driver will be available for AMD GPU users later today. Version 17.5.2 of the Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition increases performance for Arkane Studios’ Prey, and it also fixes a few issues on other PC titles.

According to AMD, the new driver has an increased performance of up to 4.5% in Prey when used on a Radeon RX 580 GPU with the previous driver (version 17.5.1). If you’re playing Forza Horizon 3 with an AMD GPU, the driver also reduces load times for maps and launches. Nier: Automata fans can also rejoice as the driver purportedly fixes the issue of the game crashing after a short period of time.

The driver also helps solve an issue for the Radeon RX 550 GPU, which would trigger a system hang when the GPU when into a sleep or hibernate mode. There's also a fixed issue for those with multi-GPU setups so that primary display adapter is now enabled in your Radon Settings page "while driving a display from the linked adapter."

As always, you can download the driver (when it’s available) from AMD’s download page. We’ll also update the story with the release notes when the driver download is live.

2 Comments Comment from the forums
  • cnick66qn0 22 May 2017 19:49
    Why is Nvidia able to get their released drivers certified but AMD cannot..?
    Reply
  • Pchandra 23 May 2017 07:32
    I am using the 17.5.2 drivers with R9 295X2 graphics card and the biggest benefit has been Mass Effect: Andromeda where in all earlier releases from 17.4 the game would hang after some time, now I can play for a few hours.
    Reply