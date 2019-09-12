AMD Epyc CPUs Claim 14 World Records With Red Hat's Help

by - Source: Red Hat

Credit: AMDCredit: AMDAMD's Epyc Rome processors were able to break world records in performance for various data center-specific workloads, using Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 7 and RHEL 8 operating systems (OSes), the open-source software vendor announced this week. 

According to Red Hat's blog post detailing the achievement, Red Hat's engineering team uses prototype hardware from partners to integrate partner-specific changes, which are then pushed upstream into supported RHEL OS versions. The company’s development and engineering teams have worked with AMD for more than a year on the testing and validation of the new Epyc processors, which resulted in several benchmarks using Red Hat's OSes.

The teams did a variety of benchmarks that covered SQL Server (TPC-H), Java performance (SPECjbb2015), IoT gateways (TPCx-IOT), busy database workloads (TPCx-V) and big data systems (TPCx-HS).

You can see the benchmark results shared by Red Hat below:

Cedit: Red HatCedit: Red Hat
Not surprisingly, Red Hat feels the new world records prove that its enterprise-focused OS excels at handling scalable workloads. Its software has proven itself even when running on hardware with a high number of cores, such as AMD’s new Epyc CPUs.

Red Hat also noted that its partners and customers have also begun to use RHEL 7 and 8 to do “extreme” workload benchmarks that push the scalability limits of the RHEL OSes, as well as the AMD CPUs. 


About the author
Lucian Armasu

Lucian Armasu is a Contributing Writer for Tom's Hardware US. He covers software news and the issues surrounding privacy and security.

