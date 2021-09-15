AMD's FSR Brings 46% Performance Boost in Far Cry 6

AMD recently released a Far Cry 6 featurette where the chipmaker showed off some of the technologies that went into making the game. The most interesting part of the video shows how FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) provides a very substantial performance uplift in the game.

Far Cry 6 is an AMD title after all so it doesn't come as a surprise that the developers have optimized the game for AMD Ryzen processors and Radeon graphics card. Far Cry 6 is part of AMD's latest 'Raise the Game' bundle and comes as a free copy for customers who bought an eligible AMD-powered system.

AMD didn't share the specifications for the system that was running Far Cry 6 in the video nor did the chipmaker detail the graphics setting that was used. Without FSR, the AMD system delivered frame rates between 61.8 FPS and 63.8 FPS. When FSR was enabled, the frame rates bounce between 87.1 FPS and 90 FPS. Therefore, we're looking at an increase in performance up to 46%.

Far Cry 6 has reasonable system requirements. Ubisoft recommends a Ryzen 5 3600X or Core i7-7700 and a Radeon RX Vega 64 or GeForce GTX 1080 for 1080p 60 FPS gameplay without ray tracing. The requirements for 1440p with a similar target frame rate would be a Ryzen 5 5600X or Core i7-9700 with a Radeon RX 5700 XT or GeForce RTX 2070 Super.

For 1440p gamers that want ray tracing, a Ryzen 5 5600X or Core i5-10600 and Radeon RX 6900 XT or GeForce RTX 3070 are the recommended configuration. At 4K with a target of 30 FPS and ray tracing, you would want at least a Ryzen 7 5800X or Core i7-10700K and a Radeon Rx 6800 or GeForce RTX 3080.

Initially, Far Cry 6 was scheduled to debut in February 2021. However, the launch was later pushed to October 7. Make sure to circle back as we'll test Ubisoft's upcoming triple-A title on various graphics cards, including both old and new models.