Gigabyte Pulls PCIe 4.0 Support From Pre-X570 Motherboards

Gigabyte releases new firmware with AMD's revised AGESA 1.0.0.3 ABB microcode for the brand's AMD 300-and 400-series motherboards. The latest microcode addresses a couple of issues with Ryzen 3000-series processors, but it also removes PCIe 4.0 functionality.

By now, it should be common knowledge that AMD doesn't intend to enable PCIe 4.0 on pre-X570 motherboards due to the physical limitations. However, motherboard vendors, including Asus, Biostar, and Gigabyte previously enabled the feature against AMD's wishes. It seems that our luck has finally run out.

The changelog for the latest firmware for Gigabyte motherboards clearly specifies that the PCIe 4.0 option has been removed. The change is effective as of the F42a BIOS and affects all Gigabyte 300-and 400-series products starting from the flagship X470 motherboards down to the budget A320 offerings.

1. Update AGESA 1.0.0.3 ABB
2. Improve Destiny 2 gaming compatibility
3. Remove PCIe Gen4 support when using a 3rd Gen Ryzen (Matisse) CPU

Either the AGESA 1.0.0.3 ABB microcode is the culprit here, or Gigabyte disabled PCIe 4.0 functionality out of its own free will. For now, it's impossible to tell because Gigabyte is the only motherboard manufacturer to deploy new firmware with the updated microcode. Once other vendors begin releasing new firmwares for their products, we'll be able to find out whether it was AMD or Gigabyte that pulled the trigger.

One way or the other, pre-X570 motherboard owners are certainly at a very important crossroad right now. Upgrading implicates losing the PCIe 4.0 feature while not upgrading means losing out on a lot, such as new features, bug fixes, or even performance enhancements.


  • jimmysmitty
    It makes sense to remove it. AMD is not going to support it which means a motherboard vendor would be the only contact for any support.

    Its better to avoid potential issues rather than enable something and increase potential issues.
  • linuxdude
    To be honest I was quite shocked when I heard AMD is activly preventing enabling PCIe4 on 300/400-series chipsets.

    This is the kind of behavior I am used to see from Intel (extract as much money as possible from customers), but until now not from AMD. It seems success always corrupts in one way or another.
  • remixislandmusic
    I understand why AMD would want mobo manufacturers to do this. It creates confusion on what boards support pcie4. Also removing PCIe4 on older boards give another incentive for people to look at X570.

    That being said, i don't support AMD doing this. It is a very intel move, and not something i like
