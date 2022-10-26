AMD's RDNA 3 GPUs Gain Vulkan 1.3 Compliancy

AMD's next generation graphics cards based on the RDNA 3 architecture have passed conformity tests with Khronos Group's Vulkan 1.3 application programming interface. The compliancy indicates that the new graphics processors from AMD are functional and their drivers can pass conformity tests.

AMD plans to formally unveil its forthcoming graphics cards based on the RDNA 3 architecture on November 3, 2022, next week. Since the new GPUs are a little more than a week away, it's not particularly surprising that their drivers for Windows 10 and Ubuntu 5.15 Linux kernel are good enough to pass Vulkan 1.3.3.1 conformity tests, based on the list of conformant products published at Khronos.org (via VideoCardz).

The list currently includes not only an Undisclosed Product that belongs to the AMD RDNA 3 family of GPUs, but also an Undisclosed Product that belongs to AMD's Undisclosed Family of GPUs. While we do not know for sure how many of AMD's new products are compliant with the Vulkan 1.3 API, it's safe to say that at least two of them can pass the Vulkan 1.3.3.1 conformity tests.

AMD's codenamed Navi 3x graphics processors based on the company's RDNA 3 architecture are projected to substantially increase performance compared to existing Radeon RX 6000-series offerings. Also, the top-of-the-range Navi 31 is expected to use a multi-chiplet design.

Unofficial sources indicate that AMD plans to reveal two high-end RDNA 3-based graphics cards — a flagship offering and the one that is positioned slightly below — this year and start their sales in the second half of December. While prices of the new boards are unknown, there are rumors that AMD might position them higher than it positioned its Radeon RX 6900 XT at launch.