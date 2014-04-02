AMD Radeon R9 295X2 Graphics Card Pictured

We've already been informed indirectly that the AMD Radeon R9 295X2 is coming, though complete specifications and pictures have been scarce. While the former is still true, we do now have what are believed to be pictures of the unit.

A user who goes by the username 邪王真眼 (which Google translate turns into "Xiewangreal eye") has posted images of the unit on the Chiphell forums, which we've brought to you below:

These images confirm how we thought the R9 295X2 was going to be cooled – with a hybrid cooler using both air and water. The water cooling radiator appears to be a thick-style 120 mm radiator, which should be compatible with most cases. The length of the graphics card (about a foot long), though, might be another problem altogether.

The images also reveal that the card has solder points for two 8-pin PCIe power connectors. A single 8-pin PCIe power connector is rated at 150 W, so take two of those, add the 75 W the card can draw from the PCIe x16 port, and you'll quickly see that the card is built with a power envelope of about 375 W. Of course, this doesn't mean that the card is actually limited to using that much power; it just means that the card will probably not draw more than that with factory clock speeds.

Do note though, this is all still speculation, and even these images can be false. As always with unconfirmed, do be sure to take it all with a grain of salt. We'll know more soon.