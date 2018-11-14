AMD's New Radeon Pro Software Promises Better Performance, Bug Fixes

Adhering to its quarterly release schedule, AMD today released the Radeon Pro Software Enterprise Edition 18.Q4 driver. This is the last update to the enterprise driver for the 2018 year.

With its 18.Q4 driver, AMD introduced a spanking new Day Zero Certification Program, which serves as a comprehensive list of Day Zero ISV (independent software vendor) certifications. Professionals can consult the specifics, such as the name of the ISV, software, operating system and graphics card used during the certification process. As of November 12, the Day Zero Certification Program has a total of 125 entries and is growing by the day.

There is also a promise of improved performance with the latest Radeon Pro Software Enterprise Edition 18.Q4 driver. It reportedly performs up to 13 percent faster in PTC Creo, 67 percent in Autodesk Maya, and 89 percent in SPECviewperf 13 Medical-02 as compared to last year's Radeon Pro Software Enterprise Edition 17.Q4 driver.



Besides the boost in performance, the Radeon Pro Software Enterprise Edition 18.Q4 driver brings other features and enhancements to the table as well. For a start, AMD has expanded the list of supported graphics card for its Remote Workstation technology to include the recently released Radeon Pro WX 4100, 5100, and 8200 graphics cards. The chipmaker is conscious that enterprises don't always stick to professional hardware, but at times, employ commercial and consumer hardware too. To simplify enterprise deployment, AMD has created its unified "One Driver" package to extend support to the Radeon RX Vega series, RX 500-series, and +R series of graphics cards.

AMD's Radeon ProRender also received a few major updates of its own. For one, AMD’s Real-Time Viewport Ray Tracing feature is now available with the Radeon ProRender SDK. Developers can freely integrate it into their projects to produce more realistic views of designs in application viewports. Secondly, the Radeon ProRender plug-in is available free of charge to designers and engineers who work with the PTC Creo software suite. Exporting designs to Unreal Engine for VR visualization when using the AMD Radeon ProRender Game Engine Importer has gotten easier as well.

Fixed lssues

The following issues have been fixed with the Radeon Pro Software Enterprise Edition 18.Q4 driver.

Locked Clock Speed with AMD Radeon Pro WX 7100 may be seen.

"19.Light.vpb" file may show issues while rendering with Autodesk VRED.

Sorne Viewport Corruption maybe seen with Blender.

Solid Color Outputting maybe seen on display using Specific DP 1.2 to HDMI 2.0 Dongle.

DXGI window mode stereo in Stereo 3D may only show left eye image when enabling active/passive stereo in Radeon Pro Settings on Windows10 RS4.

Application may stop responding while using 'sliced geometry' feature in Notch.

Corruption maybe seen on model with change in Anti-aliasing modes with Dassault ICEM Surf.

Unexpected behaviour may be observed when running lntergraph SmartPlant FreeView on AMD FirePro 7150 with Citrix XenDesktop.

Toggling between full screen and windowed mode on Citrix XenDesktop may lead to temporary viewport corruption.

On Windows 7, a Catalyst Control Center error maybe observed when resizing Citrix XenDesktop window.

Known lssues

The following issues are known to exist with the Radeon Pro Software Enterprise Edition 18.Q4 driver.