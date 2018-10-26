Radeon RX 590 Allegedly Up to 9 Percent Faster Than GeForce GTX 1060
AMD's forthcoming Radeon RX 590 graphics card was spotted in 3DMark's database this month. One week later, the graphics card has popped up again, but this time around, on Square Enix's Final Fantasy XV benchmark scoreboard. For the first time, we get a glimpse of the Radeon RX 590's real-world performance and how it fares against other graphics cards, especially Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1060 6GB.
Radeon RX 590 vs. GeForce GTX 1060 6GB
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB
|AMD Radeon RX 590
|Performance Difference
|2560 x 1440, Lite Quality
|5,993
|6,398
|6.76%
|2560 x 1440, Standard Quality
|4,468
|4,802
|7.48%
|2560 x 1440, High Quality
|3,595
|3,570
|-0.7%
|3840 x 2160, Lite Quality
|3,262
|3,528
|8.15%
|3840 x 2160, Standard Quality
|2,322
|2,537
|9.26%
|3840 x 2160, High Quality
|1,984
|2,122
|6.96%
Radeon RX 590 is primed to complete with the GeForce GTX 1060 6GB. Based on these numbers, the Radeon RX 590 performs around 7.48 percent faster than the GeForce GTX 1060 at 2560 x 1440 and up to 9.26 percent at 3840 x 2160.
Radeon RX 590 vs. Radeon RX 580
|AMD Radeon RX 580
|AMD Radeon RX 590
|Performance Difference
|2560 x 1440, Lite Quality
|5,793
|6,398
|10.44%
|2560 x 1440, Standard Quality
|4,324
|4,802
|11.05%
|2560 x 1440, High Quality
|3,159
|3,570
|13.01%
|3840 x 2160, Lite Quality
|3,164
|3,528
|11.5%
|3840 x 2160, Standard Quality
|2,292
|2,537
|10.69%
|3840 x 2160, High Quality
|1,816
|2,122
|16.85%
Past leaks have shown that the Radeon RX 590 is roughly about eight percent faster than AMD's current Radeon RX 580 on synthetic benchmarks. The latest scores from the Final Fantasy XV benchmark reveal that the Radeon RX 590 is reportedly up to 13 percent faster than the Radeon RX 580 at the 2560 x 1440 resolution. The performance gap jumps as high as 16.85 percent at the 3840 x 2160 resolution.
However, it's hard to assess a graphics card's performance by a single benchmark. We would need to submit the Radeon RX 590 to more tests. Still, if these numbers prove accurate, this is does look like a promising start for AMD's upcoming refresh.
2. Does it still consume 50% more power than the GTX 1060?
But it looks like it may be legit, now. I hope.
In any case, when testing cards, is it possible to add ultrawide resolutions to the mix of benchmarks?
I don't know how widespread it actually is for gaming, but I imagine there are a number of 2560x1080 and 3440x1440 users out there these days.
I've generally been guesstinating that
2560x1080 would be about 3/4 of the frame rate of 1920x1080
3440x1440 would be about 3/4 of 2560x1440
3840x1600 would be about 4/3 of 3840x2160
However, I'm pretty sure that estimating it as "proportional to the number of pixels" is probably extremely questionable, accuracy-wise.
But I can't be the only one interested in seeing ultrawide resolutions included in the benchmarks, can I?
This actually brings up something else I'm interested in. Once all these cards are out and available, a performance roundup, with current drivers, of all 5 variants of the 1060, and including the RX 570, 580, and 590. Ideally with both 4 and 8GB variants of the 570 and 580, so we can get a real picture of where and how the VRAM limit becomes an issue (something that really hurts the 3GB variant of the 1060, on certain games - we know this with Nvidia, but where does the having only 4GB vs 8GB come into play for AMD cards?)
As to the second point, the added power consumption, while not a good look for AMD, may pale alongside the fact that it works with FreeSync.
I was actually considering a GTX 1070 for my son's computer, but may consider the RX 590 as my son's monitor is a 34" LG ultrawide (2560x1080) with FreeSync in the range of 50-144, and the LFC feature.
Thats what I was wondering as the new GTX 1060 will be its main competition. AMD really needs to get something more competitive in the high end TBH. Otherwise we wont see price drops again.
I know someone was going to post this, so I might as well do it.
This article made no mention of the RTX 2060 (unreleased, and no real mention from Nvidia) at all. This is completely irrelevant to the article. If any RTX 2060 comes out, it's extremely likely that it would carry similar price to the current 1070/1070Ti.
The "new" GTX 1060 that people are referring to is the GDDR5X equipped version that uses a cut down GP104 rather than a GP106.
The same goes for Nvidia. The GTX 1060 came out around the same time, and now we're getting another, slightly faster 1060. Yawn. Between mining messing up prices in the first half of the year, and incredibly mediocre graphics card launches in the second half,
20192018 must be one of the worst years on record for graphics cards. These cards are already well over 2 years old and still seeing minor refreshes at similar price points. And even if Nvidia launches a "2060" within the next few months, I certainly wouldn't expect much more than 1070 performance, likely at around 1070 pricing, seeing how their recently launched RTX cards have shifted product names to higher price points, without providing any substantial boost to performance in existing games.
I suspect AMD may launch the RX 590 for around $250 though, and adjust pricing of their existing lineup accordingly. Already, you can find some RX 580 8GB cards for not much more than $200 after rebate, and RX 570s for as little as $150 after rebate. That could still allow for the possibility of them launching a new 7nm card for around $350 or so early next year.
Sort of tangential, but as a little PSA I just wanted to mention that the power consumption of Polaris cards (and AMD cards in general) can often be improved significantly through undervolting (with no detriment, or even a small improvement, to performance). Not that it's going to catch up to a 1060 in terms of efficiency, but it narrows the gap a bit.
Um... you mean 2018?
I feel like 2017 was also pretty tame, though the Titan Xp and 1080 Ti launched in March/April. You could sort of ignore Vega's launch, since its performance, pricing, and availability kept it largely irrelevant to the mainstream. About the biggest impact it probably had was to scare Nvidia into launching the 1080 Ti at an almost surprisingly reasonable price.
It's a no brainer at the cost of a 1060, but how much will a 2060 be? I wouldn't move from an rx480 to a 590 and gain maybe 20% (10% from 480 to 580 and 10% from 580 to 590). I rather tweak my settings and oc a bit more.
This might be just enough of a boost to run this next generation of AAA games at 60fps 1080, games like cyberpunk 2077 which the 480/580/1060 Will probably come just shy of 50fps near max settings.
I want to support AMD, don't like the way Intel operates. They feel kind of like Apple in the sense that at times it seems like they purposely hold back a bit because they know people will buy their product. Unfortunately it looks like I will have to move from a rx480 to a 2060 unless they have something much better coming.
A 580 can crossfire with a 480, will a 590 as well?
All of the cards you mentioned are in a different class. They'll price this more closely to the 1060, it's main competition. They may have to sell down 570/580 stock first though...
Yes, I noticed that as soon as I came back to the thread. : P
2017 wasn't quite so bad, in that these cards were only around a year old at that point. The RX 500 series was more or less a refreshed 400 series, but only came around 10 months later, so not that much was expected of it. After 2 1/2 years, it's reasonable to expect a lot more though. Plus RX 480s were readily available in the sub-$200 range in the first half of the year, and we're only now starting to see graphics card prices return to what they were like in early 2017 for a given level of performance.
And on Nvidia's end, the 1080 Ti launched for the same price as the 1080 while offering a lot more performance, while the 1080's price dropped by a fair amount. So there were actually some good performance per dollar gains early in the year, at least at the high-end, even if mid-range pricing got quite bad in the latter half of 2017.
And sure, RX Vega wasn't exactly a competitive product when it launched, but that was largely due to mining, which was already causing extreme shortages of AMD's cards months before Vega came out (AMD taking too long to launch Vega didn't help either). By the time Vega cards were released, it didn't make much sense for AMD to price them aggressively, and they were sold out for months even at prices that didn't make them all that attractive for gaming.
My guess is that they probably will, though anything better released in the first half of 2019 will likely be priced upward of $300. I suspect that may apply to the 2060 as well though, seeing as the 2070 starts at $500, and Nvidia is still refreshing the 1060. AMD will supposedly be announcing more about their 7nm endeavors in January, so perhaps more might be known then.
I really look forward to the days when I can consider an AMD GPU again. Sucks that they have nothing, and their newest card is literally at half the performance of the lowest end newest Nvidia card (the 2070).
I look forward to Freesync in 4K. It might as well be Intel who delivers that performance first, even if I really wish it was AMD soon.
For one thing- that is not true. AMD's newest cards are Vega56/64, and they are of similar level to GTX2070. And, nVidia also does not offer anything at Polaris10 tier, but rebrands.
I've actually been keeping my eye on the Vega 56 cards, but:
1 - Most (not all) are rather bulky, and may not fit in his case... or rather, the card would fit in the case were it not for the consideration of the PCIe connectors preventing putting on the side panel.
2 - Oddly, for a 210W card, the Vega 56s I've seen generally require 2 8-pin PCIe connectors. I'd have to therefore get a new PSU
3 - While I occasionally see one single Vega 56 model available for 1070-ish price (typically closer to 1070Ti), most seem to go above $400.
You're right in that the 590 isn't competition for the 1070. The situation is that the 1070 is a bit of overkill, and the 1060 or 580 would fall a bit short. Since there's nothing really in between, well, the situation I have is there.
A 580 MIGHT actually cut it with the LFC, FreeSync and Chill, to keep the smoothness going.
Hence why a 590 might do it, or do it a bit better than the 580. Or, the 1060 GDDR5X, if Nvidia worked with Gsync. Since it doesn't . . well, that's a no go.
The 590 will be the most potent of the Polaris cards, and given the LFC and FreeSync on the monitor, would keep things smooth.
If I wound up with a 1070, my son would probably set things to 60 or 75 Hz, Vsync, and the 1070 would breeze through it.
If I were to get a Vega 56 (assuming I could find one that fits and does NOT need more than a single 8-pin or dual 6-pin connectors), I'd probably go with the power save BIOS to get it close to it's best fps/watt point, and it probably would, like the 1070, breeze through 2560x1080 if we maxed the Chill setting at 60-75.