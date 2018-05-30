AMD Releases Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 18.5.2

AMD released the new Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 18.5.2 driver for graphics cards sporting its GPUs. The company told us that the driver was originally supposed to prepare AMD-equipped systems for Budget Cuts, a stealth game for the Oculus and Steam VR platforms, but developer Neat Studio delayed the game shortly before its scheduled debut. AMD decided to go ahead and release the driver anyway.

Unlike the previous driver, which added support for integrated Vega graphics and 4K video streaming, Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 18.5.2 only features bug fixes. (Not that there's anything wrong with squashing a few bugs--everyone wants their GPUs to operate with as few problems as possible.) Budget Cuts support would've been this driver's "something extra," but the game's delay nixed that extra incentive to download.

Here are the bugs AMD fixed with this driver:

Sea of Thieves may experience an application crash or hang after the initial splash screen.

Brightness or white screen issues may be observed when playing The Crew on daytime maps.

Shader Cache may sometimes fail to enable or may not correctly cache shaders for games.

A limited number of Radeon FreeSync enabled displays may experience a blank screen when Radeon FreeSync is enabled in a game.

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 may experience an application hang upon changing resolution.

Some zombie textures may fail to render in horde mode for Arizona Sunshine.

Of course, it wouldn't be a new driver without some known issues:

Some games may experience minor stuttering during gameplay when the Radeon ReLive Instant Replay feature is enabled and FRTC is also enabled.

Radeon Overlay may not show all available features when some games are run in borderless fullscreen mode.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt may experience stuttering during gameplay.

Edited videos sometimes fail to appear in the Radeon ReLive gallery after switching tabs.

Corruption may be experienced with OGL or Vulkan API applications on some Hybrid Graphics system configurations.

You can download the Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 18.5.2 and view the full release notes via AMD's website.