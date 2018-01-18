AMD Releases Adrenalin 18.1.1 Driver To Address DirectX 9 Issues

AMD released a new version of the Radeon driver--Adrenalin 18.1.1. The headline of this driver release is probably the fix for crashing DX9 games, an incident which began with Adrenalin 17.12.1. AMD very quickly released an alpha hotfix to address the issue after it was discovered, but the fix is coming officially in this driver.

Slight issues with multi-GPU setups in StarCraft II and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds have also been fixed. Beyond that, there aren’t any more games-related fixes in this release.

Among the other fixes include two relating to FreeSync. An issue preventing Enhanced Sync from working on games running on the Vulkan API and stuttering experienced when using the Radeon Overlay, a new feature introduced in the first version of Adrenalin, on FreeSync displays have been fixed. There are also three fixes for video playback, reducing the scenarios causing black screens and freezes.

The full patch notes are below:

Resolved IssuesA small number of DirectX 9 games may experience crashes or instability.Radeon FreeSync enabled system configurations may experience stuttering when using the performance metricsfeature in Radeon Overlay.Protected video content may intermittently experience a freeze or hang during playback.A blank screen may be experienced while playing back videos when using Movies & TV player.StarCraft II may experience corruption in multi GPU enabled system configurations.Bezel compensation controls when creating display groups may be misaligned or have no functionality.Blank videos may be experienced when playing back videos in edge browser after the system resumes from sleep.Color corruption may intermittently be observed in Radeon overlay with multiple gaming applications andperformance metrics running.The Radeon WattMan fan slider may intermittently fail to change after loading profiles.Enhanced Sync may not enable for game profiles in Radeon Settings when using Vulkan API.On multi GPU enabled system configurations PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds may experience menu item flickering.CLINFO may report incorrect values in multi GPU system configurations.

The Adrenalin 18.1.1 driver will be available via AMD’s website later today.