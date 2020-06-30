AMD Ryzen 5 3600 XT Benchmarked Against Intel Core i5-10400

AMD officially announced the new Ryzen 3600XT, 3800XT, and 3900XT processors just two weeks ago, but the review embargo hasn't lifted yet. Now, the folks from TecLab on the Chinese video site Bilibili are back again with another embargo-breaking review, comparing performance of the AMD Ryzen 5 3600 XT against that of the new Intel Core i5-10400.

As with their previous leaks, the presenter is wearing a dog mask to hide their identity, ensuring that AMD is unable to track down who they should stop sending hardware samples to. To further cover their tracks, the QR code, XT denotation, and serial number on the chip's IHS have also been covered up with tape -- so note that this also makes it very possible that this isn't a 3600XT chip at all.

The results speak for themselves. When the chip was tested across World War Z, CS GO, Tomb Raider, Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint, Metro Exodus, Far Cry 5, and Borderlands, Far Cry 5 was the only title where the Ryzen 5 3600XT beat the cheaper Core i5-10400.

Nevertheless, the differences were small.

Ryzen 5 3600XT Core i5-10400 Cores / Threads 6 / 12 6 / 12 Base / Boost clock 3.8 / 4.5 GHz 2.9 / 4.3 GHz L3 Cache 32 MB 12 MB TDP 95 W 65 W Price $249 $182

We haven't tested the Intel Core i5-10400 yet, so we are unable to say how its performance compares to that of the Ryzen 5 3600X, and thus unable to say whether TecLab's results are representative of real-world performance, or not.