AMD Ryzen 5 7500F Allegedly Coming Soon, No iGPU Support

According to a a tweet from @harukaze5719, AMD is looking to bring a new CPU alternative to its AM5 platform. Allegedly launching this week, AMD's Ryzen 5 7500F seems to take a page from Intel's book when it comes to naming, as the "F" code denotes a CPU whose integrated graphics are absent (or, mostly, disabled). Being a Ryzen 5, the 7500F is expected to carry 6 working Zen 4 cores, although sources expect the chip to clock in slightly slower (around 100 Mhz slower) than the Ryzen 5 7600 (we reviewed the 7600 here, by the way).

VideoCardz claims that a Korean retailer has announced that this CPU is to launch this week, but the source tweet has since been deleted. As this is a leak, take the news with a pinch of salt.

Due to the architectural changes AMD made to its Zen 4 architecture, the graphics subsystem is no longer attached to the CPU chiplets themselves. Instead, Zen 4 saw the integrated GPUs moving from the CPU tiles to the I/O chiplet, ensuring the minimizes wasted CPU die space in its Zen 4 wafers.

The product itself is an interesting one, and seems built to hit a sweet price/performance ratio for anyone that plans on using a discrete GPU solution. Of course, the absence of an integrated GPU does limit the users' flexibility - I can't count the number of times I used an integrated GPU to try and pinpoint issues with my systems (and graphics cards). But the fact remains that more consumer choice is best: users can make their own decision on whether that's worth the extra $10 or not.

Most of this information comes courtesy of Harukaze (via Twitter), as well as a benchmark on PugetBench, where the Ryzen 5 7500F was paired with an X670E motherboard and 32 GB of DDR5-4800 memory.

ASUSTeK COMPUTER INC. ROG STRIX X670E-F GAMING WIFI (1303)

AMD Ryzen 5 7500F 6-Core Processor

32GB (2x16GB) 4800MHz

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 (31.0.15.3168)

Microsoft Windows 11 Pro (22621)

It's expected that the Ryzen 5 7500F will retail for around $10 less than the GPU-enabled (and 100 MHz faster) Ryzen 5 7600, whose retail launch price of $229 is typically discounted to $219.