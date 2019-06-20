AMD Ryzen 7 3800X Glides Past Intel Core i9-9900K In Leaked Geekbench Numbers
Credit: AMDGeekbench 4 results for AMD's soon-to-be-released Ryzen 7 3800X processor have been unearthed, giving us some performance numbers to to compare against the Intel Core i9-9900K, with a grain of salt, of course.
A well-known tech hardware leaker known as TUM_APISAK on Twitter, spotted the benchmark numbers.
Both the Ryzen 7 3800X and i9-9900K are octa-core processors with 16 threads, making them natural rivals. However, that's where the similarities end. The Ryzen 7 3800X has a 3.8 GHz base clock speed and 4.5 GHz boost clock, while the i9-9900K runs with a 3.6 GHz base clock and 5 GHz boost clock. On paper, the i9-9900K should have the upperhand, but we know that's not always the case in the hardware world.
Intel Core i9-9900K vs. AMD Ryzen 7 3800X
|Price (USD)
|Cores / Threads
|TDP
|Base Clock
|Boost Clock
|Total Cache
|PCIe Lanes
|Memory Support
|Core i9-9900K
|$488
|8 / 16
|95W
|3.6 GHz
|5.0 GHz
|16MB
|PCIe 3.0 x16
|DDR4-2666
|Ryzen 7 3800X
|$399
|8 / 16
|105W
|3.9 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|36MB
|PCIe 4.0 x24
|DDR4-3200
As always, performance leaks should be taken with a bit of salt. For starters, we don't know under what conditions the tests were performed, or if this is Engineering Sample (ES) silicon. Sometimes it's hard to find a comparable result where both test system's specifications match.
Photo Credits: Geekbench
One important aspect to note about the Ryzen 7 3800X result is that the test system was using DDR4-2133 memory. As third-generation Ryzen parts support DDR4-3200 memory out of the box, running slower memory will limit the chip's performance. With the aim of making this a fair fight, we set out to find a Geekbench 4 entry where the Core i9-9900K is paired with DDR4-2133 memory as well.
With both processors running with DDR4-2133 memory, it seems that AMD is catching up to Intel in single-core performance. Nevertheless, the Core i9-9900K is still around 1.09% faster here, according to the leaked numbers.
The multi-core results, on the other hand, are in AMD's favor. The Ryzen 7 3800X beats the Core i9-9900K by up to 4.95% in multi-core workloads.
The Core i9-9900K surpasses the Ryzen 7 3800X when it's combined with DDR4-2666 memory, Intel's official supported memory speed. The Core i9-9900K performs roughly 14.48% and 0.56% faster in the single-core and multi-core tests, respectively. Basically, what this tells us is that Geekbench 4 is sensitive to memory speeds, and the Ryzen 7 3800X's performance is gimped with DDR4-2133 memory.
It's too early to declare the Ryzen 7 3800X as the winner. We'll have to wait for our in-depth review of the Ryzen 7 3800X to properly judge its performance. Rest assured that we won't be using DDR4-2133 memory in our tests.
*Nevermind, I think it's that we simply don't know yet.
How does this constitute AMD cheating? In any case, the 9900K still beats your CPU in the single thread score.
The benchmark shows the 9900K beating your processor, what are you looking at? These are scores directly from Geekbench, AMD has nothing to do with the intel benchmark. The one image that is lower than your processor is because they are using 2133Mhz memory to match what the AMD score is using.
The huge drop in multicore performance implies that the MDS and Meltdown patches were applied and enabled. One of the problems with the Intel vs AMD benchmarks is that most Intel benchmarks don't apply the patches and leave the Intel chip running in a vulnerable state to artificially boost benchmark scores.
Fanboyism at its best.
A benchmark not even published by AMD => AMD cheating.
What next? Intel cannot release 10nm Desktop CPU this year => AMD cheating?
GLobal warming => AMD cheating
You forgot to add in "girlfriend leaving you => AMD Cheating" lol
im just pointing out the fact that my 8700k with all the latest bios and patches scores higher than the 9900k in the test, im not a fanboy by anymeans but ther testing is wrong.. and the rest are a bunch of AMD fanbois
The point is that the Intel results listed in the article seem to just be some results that Tom's found on geekbench, they weren't generated for the purpose of this comparison. They are not associated with AMD in anyway. The 3800X results weren't presented/generated by AMD either. Accusing AMD of "cheating" makes no sense in this context.
Also, your RAM is running at 3200 MHz. The results for the 9900K are with 2133 MHz RAM (for reasons explained in the article).
does that mean
"AMD Ryzen 7 3800X Glides Past Intel Core i9-9900K In Leaked Geekbench Numbers"
this is the most clickbait title ive seen this year, i can get my cpu to well over 6000 points in single core score but i keep it at a speed and temps so i can run it 24/7
.... this article is misleading and should be changed, i came in all happy thinking that waiting for the zen2 is gonna be worth it.. but no.. its just a misleading article.
Why is it misleading? They're comparing both CPUs at stock with 2133 MHz RAM. Do you feel that the title implies that a 3800X beats a 9900k under any condition (e.g. OC'd)? Because with a title like I think most people would assume an apples to apples comparison (i.e. both at stock) unless stated otherwise.
Ryzen R9 3900X........what does it do???
ANY reviews and benchmarks out their.
ABOUT THE RAM: It only gets better for a Ryzen at 3200Mhz plus.
GSKILL 3600MHz Ram HAS BEEN ON THE MARKET SOME TIME.
I feel the R7 CPU only likes it at 3200Mhz and that the 3333Mhz is pushing with an R7 2XXX CPU.
https://browser.geekbench.com/v4/cpu/13617934
R7 2700 an 3200Mhz Ram
browser.geekbench.com/v4/cpu/13617934
No! You were NOT "just pointing out the fact". You were accusing AMD cheating on a benchmark site that they have no control or affiliation with.
Then you call us fanboy... wtf
Ok so the "non-fanboy" please explain how the testing result of INTEL CPU on a 3rd-party benchmark site IS related to AMD cheating?
i said "AMD cheating?" see the question mark.. AMD could very well do the test and submit the score online.. as I said, looking at the 9900K score which was way lower than my 8700k.. i made it a point that everyone should see that the 9900k score is lower.. I DID NOT ACCUSE AMD of cheating, merely pointing out the possibility.
it is misleading because it implies that the 3800X beats the 9900K no matter what, does not say what settings, what hardware, and glides past refers to easily beating... which it is not in this case.. i would really like to see the 3800X beat the crap out of a 9900K coz it will be a better market for us consumers.. but the fact that the title is a click bait is un-professional and misleading, to everyone except people who already know