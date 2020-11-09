AMD Ryzen 7 5700U Equipped Laptop Spotted

A new unannounced Acer laptop called the Aspire 5 A515 was spotted on Amazon UK (by Notebookcheck) ,with a currently unreleased AMD Ryzen 7 5700U mobile CPU. This could be indicating that AMD's next-generation of mobile CPUs is coming soon.

The full name of the laptop is the Acer Aspire 5 A515-45-R2J2, and it looks identical to the Intel equivalent Aspire 5 units you can buy today. The unit comes with four USB ports, two are USB 3.1 Type-As, one is USB 2.0, and one final USB 3.2 Type-C connector. You also get one RJ-45 ethernet jack and a mic/headphone jack. The unit - according to the Amazon product page -- is said to come with 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and a 15.6-inch FHD IPS display.

(Image credit: Notebookcheck)

What we know about this new Ryzen 7 5700U still remains a rumor. We believe AMD will be using two microarchitectures for the mobile Ryzen 5000 series, Lucienne: a Zen 2 refresh and Cezanne, which is Zen 3. The Ryzen 7 5700U is rumored to belong to the Zen 2 category, and it will be an 8 core 16 thread part. Either way, take this with a grain of salt.

Performance-wise, the 5700U has twice the thread count as the previous generation Ryzen 7 4700U which lacked SMT entirely. Unfortunately, we still don't know when AMD will announce its next-generation mobile chips, so if you're looking to purchase a laptop soon, keep that in mind.