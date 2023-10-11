AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D, Best Gaming CPU, Hits $349

Right now at Newegg, you can find the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D CPU at one of its lowest prices ever. This gaming processor usually goes for around $399 but today is discounted to $349 when using promo code FTTCX9248 at checkout. This might not be the lowest price we've ever seen for the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D (it was $335 a while ago) but it is the second lowest.

Earlier this year, we had the opportunity to review the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D and regard it as the fastest gaming processor on the market. It's a newer CPU so it has support for latest gen hardware like DDR5 memory and PCIe 5.0.

AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D CPU: now $349 at Newegg (was $399)

You can find the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D is for sale at Newegg for $349. To get this offer, use promo code FTTCX9248 before checking out. This processor has eight cores and sixteen threads. It's capable of reaching a maximum speed of 5.0 GHz.

This gaming CPU was designed with Zen 4 architecture. The AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D has a base clock speed of 4.2 GHz that boosts up to 5 GHz, along with 8 cores and 16 threads. As far as performance goes, this is hands down one of the best options available on the market—especially at this rate.

However, the real star of the show is the Ryzen 7 7800X3D's 96MB of L3 cache which AMD is able to stack on the chip by using its 3D V-Cache technology. With that much cache, it's able to deliver the highest 1080p and 2K resolution gaming of any processor we've tested, including AMD's own Ryzen 9 7950X3D, which has more cores and a higher clock speed.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The Ryzen 7 7800X3D has just one CCD whereas the 7950X3D has two for its 16 cores / 32 threads, which means that the former doesn't have to balance its resources between multiple dies. Both AMD processors blow Intel's best, the Core i9-13900K away.

In order to make the most of this processor, you'll need an AM5 motherboard. This can get pricey but is worth it if you're after performance over budget. It can support up to 128GB of DDR5 and can use PCIe 5.0 interfaces.

Check out the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D CPU product page at Newegg for more details and purchase options. Be sure to use promo code FTTCX9248 to get the discount.