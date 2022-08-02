AMD Ryzen 7000 Zen 4 CPU Emerges with DDR5-6400 RAM

A Bilibili social media user has shared a blurry screenshot that shows a system running 64GB of DDR5-6400 RAM. So far, so ordinary, but the screenshot appears to come from the account of MSI’s resident overclocker and HWBot stalwart Toppc (opens in new tab). Moreover, Twitter user HXL (opens in new tab) highlights the screen grab is particularly newsworthy, however blurry, as it comes from an AMD Ryzen 7000 Zen 4 (Raphael) PC system.

The screenshot comes from a purported system with an AMD Ryzen 7000 CPU, based on the Zen 4 microarchitecture. It shows a screen section displaying the CPU-Z app, opened on the Memory tab. Appropriately, Toppc uses the MSI dragon-skinned version of the sysinfo and monitoring app.

The memory specifications we see here aren’t spectacular, but if the image is genuine and comes from an AMD Ryzen 7000 system, it is a first - a milestone in Raphael leak land. There is 64GB of DDR5 installed in the system under the spotlight, and it is shown to be DDR5-6400 with CL32 latency. To be more precise, the memory is running at a 3,202.7 MHz double data rate and has the CL-32-38-38-96-134 timings.

(Image credit: Toppc)

We can’t see what hardware the MSI resident overclocker is using, as this blurry tease reveals nothing about the motherboard, CPU, or memory manufacturer. However, there is a little nugget that appears to confirm this is an AMD system; the Bank Cycle Time (tRC) parameter field in CPU-Z’s memory tab (shown in the image above) is replaced by the Row Refresh Cycle Time (tRFC) in the same tool on Intel-based systems. In other words, it is confirming an AMD system with DDR5 is being tested.

We last updated our forward-looking AMD Ryzen 7000 technology roundup article just three days ago. As far as we know, Raphael is going to be DDR5 only, while its greatest foe, Raptor Lake, will still use platforms sporting either DDR4 or DDR5 memory. However, AMD has previously stated that it has hit DDR4-6400 in tests, so as we said in the intro, the speeds aren’t the highlight of the news. In addition, AMD recently indicated that it would offer exceptional memory overclocks with capable hardware, thanks in part to its new EXPO (EXtended Profiles for Overclocking) technology.

The most recent leaked benchmarks showed that the upcoming Ryzen 5 7600X could beat a Core i9 12900K by over 20% in single-core tests. In addition, AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs and 600-series chipsets are expected this Fall.