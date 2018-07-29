AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX Listed At Retailer With $1835 Price Tag

Canadian retailer Canada Computers & Electronics accidentally listed AMD's flagship Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX processor on its website for a brief moment. The 32-core monster appeared with an eye-watering price tag of $2,399 CAD, which is roughly equivalent to $1,835 USD.

The outlet listed the Threadripper 2990WX, which had been rumored to come with the "X" suffix, with part number YD299XAZAFWOF. The 2990WX is AMD's upcoming HEDT (High End Desktop) processor oriented to power users and professionals.

Needless to say, the processor has been surrounded by a fair share of rumors and leaks about its specifications. This this is what we know so far: The Threadripper 2990WX utilizes AMD's 12-nanometer Zen+ architecture and doubles the core and thread count of the previous flagship Threadripper 1950X processor, meaning it has a total of 32 cores and 64 threads at its disposal. Depending on who you believe, the processor operates at a 3 GHz base clock with a 3.4 GHz all-core boost clock. Thanks to the latest information from Canada Computers & Electronics, it's safe to say that the Threadripper 2990WX comes with at least 80MB of cache (16MB of L2 + 64MB of L3 cache).

Major motherboard manufacturers like ASRock, Gigabyte, and MSI recently began to release new BIOSes for their X399 motherboards to accommodate AMD's upcoming Ryzen Threadripper 2000-series processors. Although the Threadripper 2990WX features a 250W TDP (thermal design power), the processor should work fine on at stock settings on existing X399 motherboards. Overclocking capabilities will likely depend on the motherboard's power delivery subsystem, which differs from one motherboard to the next. Gigabyte and MSI have already prepared their respective X399 Aorus Xtreme and MEG X399 Creation motherboards for the task.

The Threadripper 1950X debuted last year with a price tag of $999, and because the Threadripper 2990WX is basically two Threadripper 1950X's on a single multi-chip module, the Canadian retailer's $1,835 asking price is quite credible.