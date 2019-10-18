AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3960X, 3970X and 3990X Rumored Launch Dates

VideoCardz, which has a solid track record of reliable insider information, has seemingly obtained classified AMD documents that disclose the launch and embargo dates for the chipmaker's looming Ryzen Threadripper 3960X, 3970X and 3990X processors. The leaker acknowledges that the documents are dated by a few weeks, so the revealed dates might not be valid anymore.

AMD Ryzen Threadripper (Image credit: AMD)

Assuming AMD hasn't changed the dates, the Ryzen Threadripper 3960X and 3970X processors are said to make their debut on November 5. The chipmaker is also expected to reveal the TRX40 chipset to accompany the core-heavy chips. Motherboard vendors will get their chance to present new TRX40-based products as well. The sale and review embargoes will purportedly lift on November 19.

In regards to the Ryzen Threadripper 3990X, VideoCardz says AMD will only tease the processor's core count on November 5, as the chip is allegedly scheduled to come out in January 2020. If we have to take an educated guess, AMD is likely saving the flagship chip for an epic announcement at CES 2020 next year.

Surprisingly, the leaked documents make no mention of the Ryzen Threadripper 3980X part or the TRX80 chipset. However, we're pretty certain that the TRX80 and WRX80 chipsets exist as per a recent USB Implementers Forum (USB-IF) listing.

Model Cores Threads TDP Launch Date Ryzen Threadripper 3990X 64 128 ? January 2020 Ryzen Threadripper 3980X 48 96 ? ? Ryzen Threadripper 3970X 32 64 280W November 2019 Ryzen Threadripper 3960X 24 48 ? November 2019

*Specifications in the table are unconfirmed.

VideoCardz noted that the AMD's documents don't divulge the Ryzen Threadripper processors' core configurations or clock speeds. However, the current speculation around the hardware gathering is that the Ryzen Threadripper 3990X would purportedly arrive with 64 cores and 128 threads. In turn, the Ryzen Threadripper 3980X, 3970X and 3960X are rumored to sport 48, 32 and 24 cores, respectively.

AMD recently listed an anonymous 32-core Threadripper part with a 280W TDP (thermal design power) in its Product Master document. So that might be Ryzen Threadripper 3970X. Additionally, the AMD's marketing material promotes the new generation of Ryzen Threadripper with the premiere of a 24-core chip, which could be the Ryzen Threadripper 3960X.