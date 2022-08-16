AMD’s Ryzen 7000 Launch Event Scheduled for Aug 29

CEO Dr. Lisa Su and CTO Mark Papermaster will present at the event.

AMD next gen Ryzen event
(Image credit: AMD)

AMD has officially named the date for the launch of its next-generation Ryzen 7000 processors in a press release published today. AMD will detail the highly anticipated Ryzen 7000 series processors at the event starting 7pm ET on Monday, August 29. AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su and CTO Mark Papermaster will present the live-streamed event and be joined by several other AMD executives.

The upcoming event has been dubbed “together we advance_PCs” by AMD’s marketing department. AMD has used the “together we advance_” theme since early summer, and you might have seen _automotive, _AI, _data centers, _entertainment, _supercomputers, and _gaming suffixes during other recent PR blitzes.

Though we refer to the next-gen Ryzen processors as ‘Ryzen 7000 processors’, interestingly, AMD doesn’t use this naming scheme anywhere in its press release. Rather it says that the AMD executive team “will present details on the latest ‘Zen 4’ architecture.” That doesn’t mean AMD will surprise us with a new naming convention, though, as it has previously shared stacks of slides mentioning that the “Ryzen 7000 Series” would come this Fall.

AMD didn't give away a lot in its event announcement; it is short and highlights only a couple of technical advances that will turn up alongside the first Zen 4 processors. Specifically, it mentions the Zen 4 architecture, AM5 socket, DDR5, and PCIe 5.

(Image credit: AMD)

We already enjoyed an extensive official AMD AM5 motherboard event, where all the important partners revealed considerable detail about their upcoming X670 and X670E motherboards. So please follow that link for a hefty slice of motherboard tech coverage with specifics from AMD partners like Asus, Gigabyte, and MSI.

For all we know about AMD’s upcoming Ryzen 7000 Series processors – a mix of official info, leaks, and spills – you should head over to our frequently updated AMD Zen 4 Ryzen 7000 Specs, Release Date, Benchmarks, and More feature. We have all sorts of information about the Ryzen 7000 series processors there, including a table of expected SKUs pitted against Intel’s upcoming Raptor Lake CPUs.

Purported pricing has also recently emerged via a Canadian retailer. PC components are often very price sensitive due to fierce competition unless something distorts the market (e.g., cryptomining), so pricing will be key. 

You can watch AMD’s “together we advance_PCs” event live on the AMD YouTube channel. In addition, a replay of the livestream will be made available a few hours after the event concludes at both AMD.com/Ryzen and on YouTube.

Mark Tyson
Mark Tyson

Mark Tyson is a Freelance News Writer at Tom's Hardware US. He enjoys covering the full breadth of PC tech; from business and semiconductor design to products approaching the edge of reason.
  • thisisaname
    <cheers> :beercheers::beercheers:less that two weeks and the "leaks" about this will end and some solid information will be released. :)
    Just hope I can afford to buy a system built around one :unsure:

    Problems is two weeks after that the "leaks" for the 8000 series will start :geek:
    Reply
  • Tom Sunday
    Will this "show and tell" event mean that the new generation MB's will arrive and or launch around this time to compliment the 7000? Would be nice to see the Rycen 7000 tested on a newest model MB.
    Reply
  • 2Be_or_Not2Be
    Tom Sunday said:
    Will this "show and tell" event mean that the new generation MB's will arrive and or launch around this time to compliment the 7000? Would be nice to see the Rycen 7000 tested on a newest model MB.

    New boards will have to be ready to ship; otherwise, you'd have nothing to plug your shiny new Zen4 chip into. I'd think that the new boards are arriving now at the retailers in preparation for shipping in Sept.

    I'm looking forward to tests, of course. I'm also looking forward to seeing more boards for smaller builds, like mini-ITX boards.
    Reply
  • gdmaclew
    "Purported pricing" doesn't mean one inflated price from a Canadian retailer that is currently charging a 50% premium for its Zen 3 CPUs over Newegg or CanadaComputers and 40% over Amazon Canada.
    Reply
  • PC Hardware Nerd
    gdmaclew said:
    "Purported pricing" doesn't mean one inflated price from a Canadian retailer that is currently charging a 50% premium for its Zen 3 CPUs over Newegg or CanadaComputers and 40% over Amazon Canada.
    Agreed. Hopefully this "purported pricing" is wrong and we see a good old-fashioned price war between AMD and Intel.
    Reply