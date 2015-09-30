Trending

AOC Brings Full HD To Its 16-Inch E1659FWUX-PRO USB Monitor

AOC has a lineup of three LED USB monitors (two at a 1366x768 resolution and one at 1600x900) that require only a micro-USB cable to provide power and display. Now, a fourth monitor joins the group, but unlike its predecessors, the 16-inch E1659FWUX-PRO HD Pro has a resolution of 1920x1080.

Users can prop the device up vertically or horizontally with the included folding stand, and the monitor's auto-pivot feature will adjust the image on the screen depending on the orientation. It also features built-in DisplayLink USB graphics technology so you can use it as part of a multi-monitor display setup. However, considering the lower resolutions in AOC's other USB monitors, the latest monitor can display at just 1366x768 when used in extended mode with other monitors.

Aside from the single micro-USB connection, the big selling point for the monitor is its portability. In fact, AOC is even offering a carrying case to go with it, so you can take it to meetings or even vacations. All in all, the 16-inch E1659FWUX-PRO HD Pro will cost you $199, and it's currently available on Amazon.

  • gangrel 30 September 2015 22:06
    Obviously not a good value in any regular sense, but running this off a USB port and nothing else...that's cool. This largely takes the laptop's screen and makes it a separate device, so we're looking at a much more modular computer. And don't diss this for "the resolution sux"...I suspect this is a hardware limitation, but if not, hey, these will get better.
  • monsta 30 September 2015 22:53
    I dunno about this , can't you just use a tablet?
  • gangrel 30 September 2015 23:46
    How many tablets have a screen this size?

    Since it's just USB, you've got much more hardware flexibility. What's got the stronger hardware...a Celeron-based Chromebox, or a tablet? If you don't like Android, the Celeron version of a Cubi, running Ubuntu.

    You're right that tablets are one side of the competition; laptops are of course the other. These may not work that well until there's something in a NUC-like form factor running on battery power. Still, I think there's potential here.
  • SirDrannik 01 October 2015 00:26
    Get it a battery, touch and a wireless connectivity and you can see how practical it would be for engineers and laboratories. Instead of having a low power device while working on the go, they can have all the heavy work done in some computer out of sight, while maintaining the portability.
  • Ron Olbrey 01 October 2015 01:49
    This is a really cool second monitor for a laptop, but why don't they just also add an HDMI port. That would up the usefulness immensely. It could be powered by a USB battery pack and display a raspberry pi, or a game console, or any laptop with a HDMI port, no need for extra software. Many things have USB ports and HDMI ports, but only PC's can run displaylink software.
  • TechyInAZ 01 October 2015 16:28
    Really cool! I hope they come out with a version that has usb type C on it.

    However $199! That's the price of a very good IPS 1080P monitor.
  • TechyInAZ 01 October 2015 16:28
  • melanfred 01 October 2015 18:33
    This device uses Displaylink Technology, which essentially compresses the video, sends it along the usb port, and the monitor de-compresses the video, and forms the display. Displaylink needs an active program that you load into your hd/ssd, and at the moment software only exists for Windows and Mac OS. So any thoughts of Ubuntu or Chromebox need to be dismissed.
  • gangrel 01 October 2015 19:28
    Sure about that?

    http://www.displaylink.com/downloads/ubuntu.php

    See also:
    http://www.displaylink.com/downloads/android.php
