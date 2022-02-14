Two Potential Apple Desktops, Laptop Spotted in EEC Listing

Apple appears to have registered three new Mac computers with the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), which it typically does ahead of the launch/release of products. The newly listed A2681 device is described as a portable computer. Meanwhile, there are two (non-portable) computers codenamed the A2615 and A2686 on the way. All three devices come packing Mac OS Monterey, says the EEC listing. Please remember, EEC listings are not always followed by corresponding product launches, so keep you salt shakers in hand as you read below the fold.

Last week, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman highlighted the distinct possibility of a special digital-only event hosted by Apple being scheduled for Tuesday, March 8. This will be the platform for the launch of updated versions of the iPhone SE and iPad Air, said the Apple tech news specialist, who went on to tip the appearance of at least one new Mac, probably a new version of the Mac Mini.

Melding the EEC and Bloomberg news, requires an extra few grains of salt, but would mean that the special event would be more focused upon Apple's computers than usual. This re-balancing from mobile devices to computers is justified by Apple's recently published positive financials showing that the introduction of M1 Macs has precipitated record growth in Apple computer sales.

Apple's Newest Laptop Probably Won't Feature an M2 Chip

A completely redesigned Apple Mac Book Air is thought to be in the works, but it isn't expected until the summer. Some Apple-centric news sites reckon something much more interesting to tech enthusiasts will be unveiled in March – the first Apple Mac with an M2 processor. This could be a new MacBook Pro, says France's ConsoMac. On balance, we think it is too soon for a MacBook Pro powered by an M2 processor, given recent industry insider reports pointing at the Fall of 2022 for the debut of this highly anticipated chip.

What About the Desktops?

The attractively compact Mac Mini could be given a meaningful boost with the move from one of the first M1 chips to M1 Pro or M1 Max options. At the same time, there is the chance of a redesign here, from its almost featureless white metal pedestal-like form to something more interesting, orientated differently, perhaps. Apple has previously updated its 24 inch iMac range to sport a cacophony of colors.

The other Mac desktop heavily tipped for update is the 27 inch iMac. At the time of writing this machine is only available with Intel processors, so is ripe for the Apple Silicon switch over. We will have to see what transpires, but it is reasonable to expect M1 Pro and M1 Max options to become available to buyers of this home/office AiO computer if it is revamped in March. As mentioned previously, it is still a few months too early to seriously hope for products packing the Apple M2 processor.