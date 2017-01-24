Teleport Haters Rejoice: 'Arizona Sunshine' Now Has Thumbstick, Touchpad Locomotion

After a year-long wait, Vertigo Games launched its zombie survival game Arizona Sunshine in early December. During development, Vertigo Games implemented a teleportation locomotion system similar to Cloudhead Games’ Blink system, which work well in VR because they are easy to learn and are far less jarring than other locomotion methods. However, many people have expressed distaste for teleport locomotion, and would rather have smooth locomotion as an option.

The developers at Vertigo Games took their fans' suggestions and ran with them. The game maintains the original teleportation system (with snap turning for Rift users) but if you want to put your VR tolerance to the test, as of today, you can configure Arizona Sunshine for thumbstick or touchpad-guided movement. Smooth locomotion should add a new layer of realism to Arizona Sunshine, but it could also add a new layer of discomfort. There’s a reason Cloudhead Games invented Blink, and it’s not because the developers felt the need to be clever: It's also less disorienting than the alternative.

The Arizona Sunshine update also includes a fix for a commonly reported audio issue and updates the game’s inverse kinetics system, which should improve player avatar animations in multiplayer.

Vertigo Games said customer feedback led it to include smooth locomotion. The Arizona Sunshine newsletter stated:

“We are grateful for all of the suggestions you have made for additional modes and features you would like to see in the game. We have been listening, and we are pleased to add this free update to the game.”

Vertigo Games also said more content updates are coming for Arizona Sunshine.