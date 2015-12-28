ASRock Announces Two Xeon E3-1200 V5 Compatible Motherboards

Intel’s Xeon E3-1200 V5 series processors aren’t compatible with Intel’s consumer chipsets. Instead, the latest Xeon processors pair with Intel’s C232 chipset, which was specifically engineered for the new Xeons. ASRock believes there’s a market for these processors in the gaming and workstation categories and has announced that it will be launching a board for each segment.
The ASRock Fatal1ty E3V5 Performance Gaming/OC motherboard is equipped with the typical features found on the company’s other gaming motherboards with the exception of on-board graphics, which the Xeon processors don’t support at all.
The Fatal1ty E3V5 Performance Gaming/OC board comes equipped with the same exclusive features included with all Fatal1ty boards: Key Master, which lets you create custom macros; F-Stream, a software suite that includes overclocking tools and other tweaks; and the Fatal1ty Mouse Port, which lets you adjust the mouse polling rate from 125Hz to 1000Hz using F-Stream. The Fatal1ty E3V5 Performance Gaming/OC board also features Gaming Armor, Super Alloy, ASRock Hyper BCLK Engine and DDR4 Non-Z OC. The board supports both standard and ECC memory.
ASRock also announced the E3V5 WS, a workstation board that also supports standard and ECC DDR4 memory modules. ASRock has engineered the board to be compatible with Nvidia Quadro and AMD FirePro graphics cards. ASRock has also equipped the E3V5 WS with Intel’s I219LM LAN chipset for server-grade network connectivity and OS support.
ASRock has not yet revealed pricing and availability of these new C232 chipset motherboards but it did say the WS board would follow the Fatal1ty release and that both would launch after Christmas, so it shouldn’t be long before we have those details.
Follow Kevin Carbotte @pumcypuhoy. Follow us on Facebook, Google+, RSS, Twitter and YouTube.
Zerk, no, the Xeon's won't be multiplier unlocked, but they share Skylake's more OC friendly BCLK. This, IMNSHO, is why Intel made the v5 incompatible with Z170 and H170. The 1231v3 already ate into the i7 sales on LGA1150. If you can take a v5 to 4 GHz and beyond on BCLK adjustment alone, why would anyone buy the more expensive 6700K? So, if these server boards allow BCLK adjustment, it's a smart move to grab these instead of a more expensive i7. Again, if the mboard and CPU prices are right.
The multiprocessor versions, 2XXX 4XXX and 8XXX, variations are multiplier locked, but the 1P Xeons aren't.
I've got an E5 1650V2, which is essentially a high quality 4930K, sailing along at 4.5GHz and it runs COOL - 68C max under Prime95 and with a big, quiet air cooler.
can anyone find the turbo binning for the 1230v5? it just gives a generic 34x base with a 38x turbo. there is no break down for how much turbo multi for single, dual, and quad core. i would assume 38x for single, maybe 37x or 36x for dual, and 35x or 34x for quad. but its entirely possible that like other skylake processors it will turbo all four cores up as high as 36x. anyways 34x120bclk=4.08ghz and 38x120bclk=4.56ghz. sure would be nice if it can do all four cores at 36x120bclk=4.32ghz. that would be a lot of bang for your buck.
These are E3s, not E5s. I am not aware of any multiplier unlocked models for the Xeon E3 SKUs.
I'm stuck on why anyone would buy a 6700K when you can go for a 5820K for a similar price for the CPU plus motherboard. Skylake is still way too expensive when six core cut-down Extreme Editions are price-competitive.
If the Xeon V5 platform prices out well and BCLK overclocking isn't somehow gimped, then consumer Skylake will probably not do too well moving forward for the enthusiast buyers.