Asrock's First Two Hyper-OC Non-K BCLK Motherboards Now Available

Due to the precarious state of Asrock’s Hyper-OC motherboards, and strong opposition from Intel, it appeared for a long time that these boards would never be released. Asrock has now released some of them, at least, but it may be for just a short time.
What Is Hyper-OC Again?
If you haven’t been keeping up on the Hyper OC boards, you might think they are just your run of the mill motherboards, but they actually have special overclocking features. The Hyper-OC series is comprised entirely of non-Z170 chipsets that typically cannot overclock. By equipping these boards with third-party clock generators, however, Asrock was able to give them BCLK overclocking features that only Z170 boards typically possess.
Thanks to the third-party clock generator, these boards are also able to overclock non-K Skylake CPUs. With the exception of a handful of Z170 motherboards, this is something that only the Hyper-OC series of motherboards can do. The few Z170 boards that can BCLK OC non-K CPUs can do so only with one outdated BIOS revision. This leaves the Hyper-OC boards as the best option for anyone who wants to overclock a non-K Skylake CPU.
Potentially Limited Availability
For now, two of these motherboards are available on Newegg and from other online retailers. The Fatal1ty Gaming H170 Performance/Hyper is priced at $125.99, but it is currently on sale for $95.99 after a mail-in-rebate from Newegg. The Fatal1ty B150 Gaming K4/Hyper is somewhat less expensive at $115.99, and it is also on sale at Newegg for $90.99 after mail-in-rebate.
We have discussed both of these boards before, so for more in depth information on them, check out our other articles on the Hyper-OC series.
Although these boards are available now, they could be removed from the market in the near future. Intel has been attempting to stop Asrock from manufacturing motherboards with this feature for several months now. At one point, Asrock called its line of non-Z170 BCLK OC motherboards the “Sky OC” series, but it was forced to cancel that product line. It later reintroduced the Sky OC series boards rebranded as the Hyper-OC series, but as Intel has intervened with this product line before, it is quite likely to do so again.
Given the strong opposition from Intel, it's possible that Asrock will be forced to discontinue the Hyper-OC product line. If Asrock manages to keep the Hyper-OC boards on the market, however, we will likely see several more of them in the near future.
|Asrock Hyper OC Motherboards
|Model
|Fatal1ty H170 Performance/Hyper
|H170 Pro4/Hyper
|Fatal1ty B150 Gaming K4/Hyper
|B150A-X1/Hyper
|B150M Pro4/Hyper
|H110-DS/Hyper
|Chipset
|H170
|H170
|B150
|B150
|B150
|H110
|RAM Slots
|4 x DDR4
|4 x DDR4
|4 x DDR4
|4 x DDR4
|4 x DDR4
|2 x DDR4
|PCI E
|PCI-E x 16PCI-E x 43 x PCI-E x 1
|PCI-E x 16PCI-E x 43 x PCI-E x 1
|PCI-E x 16PCI-E x 43 x PCI-E x 1
|PCI-E x 16PCI-E x 43 x PCI-E x 1
|PCI-E x 16PCI-E x 42 x PCI-E x 1
|PCI-E x 16PCI-E x 1
|Storage
|Ultra M.26 x SATA-III
|Ultra M.24 x SATA-III
|6 x SATA-III
|Ultra M.26 x SATA-III
|Ultra M.26 x SATA-III
|4 x SATA-III
|RAID Support
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|No
|USB
|7 x USB 3.0 Type-AUSB 3.0 Type-C6 x USB 2.0
|8 x USB 3.0 Type-A4 x USB 2.0
|6 x USB 3.0 Type-A6 x USB 2.0
|6 x USB 3.0 Type-A6 x USB 2.0
|6 x USB 3.0 Type-A2 x USB 2.0
|4 x USB 3.0 Type-A8 x USB 2.0
|Audio
|Realtek ALC1150 + Purity Sound 3
|Realtek ALC892
|Realtek ALC1150 + Purity Sound 3
|Realtek ALC892
|Realtek ALC892
|Realtek ALC887
|LAN
|Intel i219V
|Intel i219V
|Killer E2400
|Intel i219V
|Intel i219V
|Realtek RTL8111GR
|Availability
|N/A
|July 2016
|N/A
|N/A
|July 2016
|July 2016
As for socket 1151 Xeons, ASRock's Fatal1ty E3V5 Performance Gaming/OC works brilliantly. I managed to clock my 6600k (may as well be locked on a non Z board) to 4.5ghz without breaking a sweat using the BCLK OC.
Right, we seem to have a little confusion.
@Jasonelmore: There wouldn't be much point on the 8-core Xeon processors for socket 2011-3, as all of those motherboards use the X99 chipset and can OC already.
@iamcow: You are correct, you cannot use Xeon processors with any Z170, Q170, Q150, H170, H110 or B150 chipsets, which is rather limiting. But, as Xaitar pointed out, there is the iAsrock Fatal1ty E3V5 Performance Gaming/OC motherboard. It was technically part of the previous OC family mentioned in the article that was cancelled, but Asrock ended up shipping this one board anyway. It uses the C232 chipset, which is also sort of limiting, but it does let you BCLK OC the LGA1151 socket Xeon CPUs. I probably should have included a reference to it in this article, but here is a link to an older piece I wrote about that board.
http://www.tomshardware.com/news/asrock-non-z170-bclk-overclocking-motherboards,31362.html
@Xaitar: Awesome you got one of those boards. I'd honestly love to have one to play with, but I don't review motherboards and I don't have any need to build a new system right now, so I haven't got to yet. Although, I am somewhat surprised you didn't go for an LGA 1151 Xeon. Slightly higher cost, but you would end up with essentially a less expensive Core i7, and probably hit the same clock speeds. Still, glad you are keeping up. I think most people don't realize what that board can do.
http://www.anandtech.com/show/9877/asus-and-asrock-prep-gaming-motherboards-for-intel-xeon-e3-v5-processors
There seems to be a little miss understanding here. E3V5 is part of the name of a motherboard. I do understand the confusion, as E3 V5 identifies the Skylake Xeon CPUs as well, but when it is for the processors there is a space between E3 and V5. When it is the motherboard, there is not. I know, really easy to get that mixed up. Please see this link:
http://www.tomshardware.com/news/asrock-non-z170-bclk-overclocking-motherboards,31362.html
Asrock's Fatal1ty E3V5 Performance Gaming/OC, and it uses the C232 chipset and can overclock LGA 1151 Xeon CPUs.
There is even more information on the LGA1151 platform in this article, which covers essentially every detail of these chispets from beginning to end.
http://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/intel-skylake-processors-101,4498.html
V1, V2, V3 is the Generation. They are now at Generation 5
I'm a system administrator and work mainly with HP Proliant DL380 and DL580 Gen 8 and Gen 9 using Xeons E5 and E7 with V2, V3 and V4 CPUs.
What you are talking about is a bunch of cheap asrock motherboard, taking the name E3V5 from Intel and that before today I've never heard off and will never again...
Take a look on the intel website for yourself, so you can be less misinformed and enter the business world of intel...
http://ark.intel.com/products/family/88210/Intel-Xeon-Processor-E3-v5-Family#@All