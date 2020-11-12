ASRock's iBox-V2000 Ryzen Embedded V2000: 8 Cores, Small, Fanless

Coming on the heels of AMD's announcement of its Ryzen Embedded V2000-series processors featuring the Zen 2 microarchitecture, ASRock Industrial this week introduced its new iBox-V2000 systems running the new CPUs. The new fanless PCs are aimed at a wide range of applications, including automotive, embedded, edge, entertainment, and industrial that require decent performance amid low power consumption as well as reliability.

ASRock's iBox-V2000 family currently includes two systems: the iBox-V2000V based on the six-core Ryzen Embedded V2516 processor (2.10 GHz – 3.95 GHz, Radeon RX Vega with 384 stream processors, 10 W ~ 25 W TDP) as well as the iBox-V2000M powered by the eight-core Ryzen Embedded V2718 processor (1.70 GHz – 4.15 GHz, Radeon RX Vega with 448 stream processors, 10 W ~ 25 W TDP). Both machines come in aluminum chassis featuring huge aluminum radiators, measuring 171.8 ×109.45 × 50.05 mm, and weighing around 1.6 kilograms. See full specifications in the table below.

Both systems support up to 64 GB of DDR4-3200 memory using two SO-DIMM modules, an M.2-2280 SSD with a PCIe x4 or SATA interface, a 2.5-inch drive, and an M.2-2230 Wi-Fi / Bluetooth adapter.

The iBox-V2000 embedded PCs come equipped with two Ethernet ports (one GbE, one 2.5 GbE, controlled by Realtek chips), four display outputs (DisplayPort++ 1.2, HDMI 2.0, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports with DP 1.4 support), six USB ports (two USB 2.0, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C), an RS-232 COM connector, and a 3.5-mm audio port for headsets.

High performance and rich connectivity allow ASRock's iBox-V2000 systems to address a wide variety of embedded applications, including those that need up to four displays and need to work in environments with temperatures ranging from 0ºC to 50ºC. In some cases, the computers can be used as office or home theater PCs, assuming that design of the chassis is not a concern.

In addition to the iBox-V2000 embedded PCs, ASRock will also offer the 4X4-V2000M and the 4X4-V2000V motherboards to those partners who can design and procure their own chassis. Unlike the actual systems, the motherboards come equipped with Delta's BSC0805HA-00 blower-type cooling system.

ASRock Industrial does not disclose MSRPs of its embedded offerings as prices depend on volumes as well as actual configurations.