ASRock Shoots RX 5500 XT Phantom Gaming D Into Existence

We're not used to seeing graphics cards from ASRock, but they've recently started making them, and now they're outing their own variant of the new AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT (our review of the 4GB card is here). This one is called the RX 5500 XT Phantom Gaming D 8G OC, which gives away a few details about the unit.

(Image credit: ASRock)

It comes with the Navi 14 XTX GPU with 1408 RDNA cores, which comes clocked at 1685 MHz and will boost at up to 1845 MHz, the base clock of which is a notable step up from the reference clock. Its game clock sits at 1737 MHz, which is a smidge higher than reference. As expected from a model with 8G in its name, it packs 8 GB of GDDR6 memory, which is linked to the GPU over a 128-bit memory interface.

As we've come to expect from the latest AMD graphics cards, this one also runs over the newest PCI-Express 4.0 interface. It's powered by an 8-pin PCI-Express power connector and has three DisplayPort 1.4 ports along with one HDMI 2.0b port for display outputs.

(Image credit: ASRock)

For the cooler, ASRock has installed a dual-fan unit on the card. The cooler extends further than the card somewhat, which along with the black backplate with red and white accents should create a sleek but imposing appearance in a chassis. To keep things quiet, when the unit is idly standing by the fans will come to a halt, and it also comes with ASRock's Polychrome Sync RGB lighting.

As we speak ASRock hasn't given any pricing or availability information yet, but we suspect we'll be seeing the card on shelves soon. AMD recommends pricing of $199 for the 8 GB variants of the card, though this one might cost a smidgen more thanks to its overclock and beefy cooler.