Seven Asus B650 and B650E Motherboards Leak With PCIe 5.0 Support

According to a report by HardwareLuxx, one of its forum members managed to dig information surrounding seven newly unreleased B650 and B650E motherboards from Asus. These boards range from a single Prime model to several TUF Gaming variants and two ROG Strix models. All the motherboards support PCIe 5.0, with one supporting up to four M.2 SSDs.

These boards will include the Prime B650-Plus, TUF Gaming B650M-Plus, TUF Gaming B650M-Plus WiFi, TUF Gaming B650-Plus, TUF Gaming B650-Plus WiFi, ROG Strix B650-A Gaming WiFi, and ROG Strix B650E-E Gaming WiFi. The two TUF SKUs featuring the "B650M" nomenclature are Micro ATX motherboards, while the rest are standard ATX.

It's worth noting this data is not official, so take it with a grain of salt. Any of these specifications or model name numbers are subject to change until Asus officially announce them.

B650 is AMD's new mid-range chipset option for its first generation of AM5 motherboards. The chipset has been downgraded from X670 to supporting PCI-E 5.0 on a single M.2 slot, while B650E will support PCIe 5.0 on the primary PCIe x16 slot and one M.2 slot - at a minimum.

AMD says the performance between the B650 series of chipsets and the X670 series will be the same, so the only differences are related to PCIe connectivity and potentially I/O connectivity as well -- depending on the motherboard manufacturers.

According to the source of the motherboard model data, the Prime B650-Plus and twin TUF gaming B650M motherboards will feature the least amount of storage connectivity, limited to just two M.2 slots, with one of those being Gen 5 supported.

The ATX variants of the TUF Gaming boards, plus the ROG Strix B650-A crank this up a notch by adding a third M.2 slot for a total of two PCIe 4.0 M.2 slots and a single Gen 5 slot.

However, the ROG Strix B650E-E sees the most drastic upgrades - due to the chipset change to B650E. Apparently, Asus has wired this board to feature not only a single PCIe Gen 5 x16 slot but two x16 slots wired for Gen 5. Plus, M.2 storage has been upgraded to four slots in total, with three of those being Gen 4 compatible and one being Gen 5 compatible.

This is all that we know about these new motherboards right now; we'll know more soon once B650 and B650E motherboards start shipping later this year.