Asus' Pascal Laptops To Feature SLI GTX 1080s, Water Cooling Docks

Graphics Cards 

Nvidia’s mobile Pascal release has seen a flurry of new and updated laptops from several vendors. Never one to be left out, Asus revealed a handful of laptops with GTX 10-series GPUs.

ROG G800 And GX800: A Wide Display And Watercooling

Asus’s most extravagant newcomers are the ROG G800 and RX800, which seem to take a page from the previous GX700 and GX701 systems. The G800 has the overclockable Intel Core i7-6820Hk, 64GB of memory, the new Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 and an 18.4-inch 4K display with G-Sync. This massive system should offer no compromises in performance.

Or so we thought. As overpowered as the G800 is, it’s still not as powerful as its bigger brother, the GX800. On paper, the GX800 is almost identical to the G800, save for the additional GTX 1080 running in SLI. What sets the GX800 apart is the massive liquid cooling dock, which attaches to the laptop from the back. This should allow the laptop to be overclocked much more aggressively.

The ROG G800 will be available at the end of the month for $4,499. If you’re holding out for the liquid cooling dock, the ROG GX800 will be available in November for $6,999.

ProductGX800VI-XB79KG800VI-XB78K
ProcessorIntel Core i7 6820HK ProcessorIntel Core i7 6820HK Processor
Operating SystemWindows 10 Pro 64-bitWindows 10 Pro 64-bit
Memory32GB/64GB 2400MHz DDR4 (upgradeable to 64GB)64GB DDR4 2800MHz
Display18.4" UHD 3840 x 2160 G-SYNC with wide viewing angles18.4" UHD 3840 x 2160 G-SYNC with wide viewing angles
Graphics2x NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 8GB GDDR5 in SLINVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 8GB GDDR5
Storage2x 512GB NVMe PCIe x4 SSD in RAID02x 512GB NVMe PCIe x4 SSD in RAID0
Battery76Wh 8-cell Lithium-Ion76Wh 8-cell Lithium-Ion
Power Adapter2x 330WInput: 100 -240 V AC, 50/60 Hz universal2x 330WInput: 100 -240 V AC, 50/60 Hz universal
Dimensions18.03 x 13.31 x 1.77 inches18.03 x 13.31 x 1.77 inches
WeightNotebook: 12.54 lbsDock: 10.36 lbsPower Adapter: 2.82 lbsNotebook: 12.1 lbs

Strix ROG GL502VS OC Edition: Strictly Performance

The ROG Strix laptops set their sights towards the mid-to-high end gaming laptop market, offering pure performance without unnecessary nonsense. The two new GL502VS models both offer the Intel Core i7-6700HQ, the new Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 and a 15.6-inch FHD display with G-Sync.

The two models differ in memory and storage configurations: The DB71 model has 16GB of DDR4-2133 memory and a 256GB SSD for the operating system, whereas the DB74 has 32GB of memory and a 512GB SSD.

The GL502VS-DB71 is available now for $1,699, and the DB74 model will be available next month for $1,999.

ROG G752VS OC: High End Laptop And Desktop Replacement Variants

Asus’s G752 line boasts a wide variety of configurations, ranging from the mid-end all the way up to desktop replacement-class performance, and we’ve seen one of these variations before. Asus gave the G752 the Pascal treatment with the G752VS, which features an i7-6700HQ, a 17.3-inch FHD panel with G-Sync, and a GTX 1070.

In addition, Asus revealed  the G752VS OC Edition, which maintains the G752’s chassis but uses an overclockable Intel Core i7-6820HK. The OC Edition comes in two models: the XB72K has 32GB of memory and a 256GB SSD, whereas the XB78K has 64GB and a 512GB SSD.

The G752VS will be available next month for $1,999. Both G752VS OC Editions are available now for $2,499 and $2,999.

ProductGL502VS-DB71GL502VS-DB74G752VS-RB71G752VS-XB72K / G752VS-XB78K
ProcessorIntel Quad Core i7-6700HQ 2.6GHz (Turbo up to 3.5GHz)Intel Quad Core i7-6700HQ 2.6GHz (Turbo up to 3.5GHz)Intel Quad Core i7-6700HQ 2.6GHz (Turbo up to 3.5GHz)Intel® Core™ i7 6820HK Processor
Operating SystemWindows 10 64-bitWindows 10 64-bitWindows 10 64-bitWindows 10 Pro 64bit
Memory16GB DDR4 2133 MHz (up to 32GB)32GB DDR4 2133 MHz16GB DDR4 2400 MHz (up to 64GB)32GB/64GB 2400MHz DDR4 (upgradeable to 64GB)
Display15.6" FHD 1980 x 1080 G-SYNC with wide viewing angles15.6" FHD 1980 x 1080 G-SYNC with wide viewing angles17.3" FHD 1980 x 1080 G-SYNC with wide viewing angles17.3" FHD 1980 x 1080 G-SYNC with wide viewing angles
GraphicsNVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 8GB GDDR5 NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 8GB GDDR5NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 8GB GDDR5NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1070 with 8GB GDDR5
Storage256GB SATA III SSD + 1TB 7200rpm HDD512GB SATA III SSD + 1TB 7200rpm HDD1TB 7200RPM HDD256GB/512GB SSD -NVMe PCIex4 (1 open slot available)
Battery62Wh 4-cell Lithium-Ion62Wh 4-cell Lithium-Ion90Wh 8-cell Lithium-Ion6 Cell 96 Whrs Polymer Battery
Power Adapter180WInput : 100 -240 V AC, 50/60 Hz universal180WInput : 100 -240 V AC, 50/60 Hz universal230WInput : 100 -240 V AC, 50/60 Hz universalOutput: 19 V DC, 6.32 A, 120 WInput: 100 -240 V AC, 50/60 Hz universal
Dimensions (WxDxH)15.35 x 10.47 x 0.93 inches15.35 x 10.47 x 0.93 inchse16.4 x 12.7 x 0.8 – 1.5 inches16.4 x 12.7 x 0.8 – 1.5 inches
Weight5.07 lbs5.07 lbs8.9 lbs8.9 lbs
8 Comments Comment from the forums
  • lugi20 17 August 2016 15:06
    I'm sorry, I just don't get how this is practical at these price points.
    Reply
  • ClashofClans0580 17 August 2016 15:18
    Its not for you then Lugi. This is for extreme gamers, and extreme enthusiast. Notice the word EXTREME, and not "High". This is for people that are looking for the latest and the greatest with complete disregard for costs.

    What you just said would also criticize Ferrari, and Lamborghini. But remember, those cars are for......Yup you guessed it, the types of people I previously mentioned above. To you, car makers like Lamborghini and laptops like MSI GT83, and Asus GX800 will never make any sense, because you take price/performance per dollar into consideration. Therefore this is automatically not for you.

    PS. Don't go to Dubai, you will feel out of place there too as many things are not practical at their price points...so stay in your market segment, leave mine alone.
    Reply
  • plasmastorm 17 August 2016 17:18
    Shots fired......
    Reply
  • Aspiring techie 17 August 2016 23:49
    *picks jaw up off ground*
    Reply
  • naturesninja 18 August 2016 02:05
    I think his point was that they are overpriced, not that they are expensive. Ferrari and Lamborghini are expensive, not overpriced. See the difference? Your comparison makes no sense. These aren't for people with complete disregard for cost, they are for people with complete disregard for intelligence. You obviously don't know what you are talking about, so I will assume you fall into the latter category. Dubai? Haha. Okay then, I have a bottle of water to sell you. It's only $25k, but it's extreme.
    Reply
  • RagnarokXIV 18 August 2016 02:13
    Says the user "Clash of Clans". I wonder how much clash of clans gaming you can get done on a $7,000 Laptop! Mr. Extreme Lamborghini Dubai name dropper here. You can get a more "Extreme" Watercooled, 64GB Ram System with two GTX 1080Ti's in SLI for like $2500. Ultimate douchebaggery from you, sir.
    Reply
  • _MOJO_ 20 August 2016 00:24
    LOLZ! These companies building these "Extreme" laptops at those prices are insane. I wish I had the extra disposable income to drop on some of these configurations . At the end of the day, I just game from home where my connection, rig, and comfort all surpass the practical application of one of these laptops.

    I get it though- this marketing comes right at a time when school is starting. College kids would really benefit from the portability of this PC. But the prices are outrageous in terms of price/performance..
    Reply
  • PCL739UHG 20 August 2016 03:37
    The Thing is its just isnt portable and i doubt anyone would be carrying 5.6kg + 4.67kg watercooler + 2.4kg poweradapter, at the end of the day youll probably gonna live it in your desk and never move it. And that $7000 price is just too much. Try clevo which has the same dual gpu setup for $3800 sans liquid cooling and is more portable since its 17 inch form factor.
    Reply