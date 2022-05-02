Asus Pro H610T ITX DDR4 SO-DIMM Motherboard Hits Retail This Week

The Asus Pro H610T D4-CSM motherboard is set for release in the US on Friday. This H610-based motherboard mixes a desktop Alder Lake socket (LGA1700) with twin compact SO-DIMM slots and is powered by an external 19V DC power brick via a barrel jack on the rear I/O panel. By all accounts, it might be a good choice for a compact build or an AiO upgrade.

(Image credit: Asus)

Asus ITX motherboards typically feature a chipset + 'I' suffix, but this one is a 'T' as it is classified as a Mini ITX Thin design. To keep any system you build using this motherboard suitably thin, definitely opt for a low-profile CPU cooler. Like in a laptop, the SO-DIMM slots are populated by adding the memory modules at an angle and clicking them into place as you lay them down flat. Thus you can add up to the max 64GB of DDR4-3200 memory without any vertical protrusions. There are no expansion slots to populate with add-in-cards. Asus says this ITX board is the standard 6.7-inches (17cm) square but doesn't provide any info about the height.

This is an Alder Lake board with a six-phase digital VRM, and you are limited to desktop processors with a max TDP of 65W, which seems sensible given the design and envisioned purpose by Asus.

(Image credit: Asus)

We have mentioned the processor, memory, and (lack of) expansion slots, and as a diminutive motherboard, there aren't many other onboard expansion options. The Asus Pro H610T ITX only offers two SATA 6.0 Gb/s ports and one M.2 slot (type 2260/2280, supporting PCIe 4.0 x4 & SATA modes). However, the back panel is a bit better, with its two USB 3.2 Gen2 ports, two USB 2.0 ports, DisplayPort, HDMI port, 1Gb Ethernet jack, twin audio jacks, and the 19V barrel jack. You also have headers to attach up to seven other USB ports, two of which can be USB 3.2 Gen1.

Another feature we haven't mentioned above but is worthy of note is the onboard Realtek 7.1 Surround Sound High Definition Audio CODEC. Furthermore, an extra M.2 2230 slot is available, which could be useful for something like a Wi-Fi module.

Lastly, some of the specs of this motherboard suggest it was developed from a design often used for AiO systems or can be used to upgrade some AiOs using standard parts. There are several AiO system-related and flat panel-related headers on this motherboard, as well as an LVDS header which is an option used to connect laptop or AiO displays.

On its product page, Asus talks about how the Pro H610T ITX motherboard is good for businesses with its security, management and serviceability features.

US online retailer Newegg currently has these motherboards up for pre-order, priced at $112.99.