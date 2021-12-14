Asus Lists Price for RTX 2060 12GB That Only a Scalper Would Love

When Nvidia and its partners formally launched the GeForce RTX 2060 12GB earlier this month, they never disclosed its recommended price, which was a bit unusual. However, this week, Asus' German division finally revealed recommended pricing for the graphics card, which gives some idea about what to expect if supply meets demand.

Asus introduced (via ComputerBase) two GeForce RTX 2060 12GB graphics cards in Germany: the factory overclocked Dual-RTX-O12G-Evo for €499 and the standard Dual-RTX-2060-12G-Evo for €494. If we subtract German VAT (19%) and convert the price to USD, we will get something close to U.S. MSRP, which is around $470.

The official recommended price of the more powerful GeForce RTX 3070 when it launched in 2020 was $499 to give you a bit of context. Yet, given severe shortages of graphics cards, even official prices are inflated. Meanwhile, real-world GeForce RTX 2060 6GB pricing starts at $740.

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 6GB graphics card launched nearly three years ago and is based on the TU106 graphics processor made on TSMC's 12nm-class node. However, since Nvidia could not get enough GeForce RTX 30-series 'Ampere' GPUs from Samsung Foundry, it had to ask TSMC to relaunch production of an outdated GPU from 2018 in a bid to meet the demand for graphics boards.

Asus' GeForce RTX 2060 12GB graphics cards are equipped with a dual-slot dual-fan cooling system with thick heat pipes, require an eight-pin auxiliary PCIe power connector, and feature four display outputs (one DisplayPort 1.4a, one DVI-D, two HDMI 2.0b). The boards will hit the market in late December, though do not expect them to sell at recommended prices.

It is noteworthy that some market observers believe that 12GB versions of the GeForce RTX 2060 are excellent cards for miners since Nvidia does not limit their hash rates (unlike in the case of the GeForce RTX 30-series LHR products). However, gamers may find them slow and outdated compared to the best graphics cards available today. Furthermore, keeping in mind that miners tend to buy graphics boards directly from distributors (and sometimes even from manufacturers), it remains to be seen whether these cards will actually be available widely.