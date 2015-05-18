Asus Reveals Pricing For ZenBook UX305 And ZenBook Pro UX501

Asus kicked off its New York press conference today by talking about two of its laptops, the ZenBook UX305 and the ZenBook Pro UX501. Aside from showing its specs, the company finally revealed pricing for both models.

The ZenBook UX305 measures 0.5 x 12.8 x 8.9 inches (HxWxD), weighs 2.6 pounds, and will start at $699. Depending on your choice, the UX305 is powered by either an Intel Core M 5Y10 processor or an Intel Core M 5Y71 processor and uses 8 GB of LPDDR3 SDRAM (1600 MHz). The laptop uses Intel HD Graphics 5300, and the 13.3-inch IPS screen can display up to QHD+ resolution (3200 x 1800).

Other features include 256 GB of SSD storage, a front HD camera, an SDXC card reader, and Windows 8.1.

The ZenBook Pro UX501 weighs 4.5 pounds, measures 0.8 x 15.1 x 10 inches (HxWxD), and is significantly more expensive at $1,499. It uses an Intel Core i7-4720HQ processor and 8 GB of DDR3L SDRAM (1600 MHz), with support for up to 16 GB.



Unlike the ZenBook UX305, the UX501 uses an Nvidia GeForce GTX 960M GPU (2 GB GDDR5 VRAM), and the 15.6-inch screen offers a 4K (3840 x 2160) resolution. The laptop includes 512 GB of SSD storage, a 1.2 megapixel camera on the front, and a two-in-one card reader (SD/MMC), and it runs Windows 8.1.

Considering the sizes of both laptops, the amount of power underneath the hood is impressive. The UX305 seems to be more suited for work-based customers, and the UX501 is a powerhouse that can handle large tasks such as video production or gaming. Asus could definitely attract customers with the UX305, but it will be interesting to see how many get the UX501 and what they intend to do with it.

