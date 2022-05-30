Asus ROG RTX 3080 Gaming Desktop Now $1599 at Best Buy

Today at Best Buy, the Asus ROG RTX 3080 gaming desktop (opens in new tab) is available with a generous $500 discount. The going rate for this beefy gaming rig around $2099 but right now it’s listed at just $1599. This gaming desktop has plenty to get excited about beyond the RTX 3080 GPU—which, let’s face it, is a big part of its appeal. It has a powerful Intel processor capable of reaching 5 GHz and 16GB of DDR4. with support for up to 128GB.

The Asus ROG RTX 3080 gaming desktop comes with an Intel Core i7-11700KF processor and plenty of storage space including a 2TB HDD and a 500GB SSD. It comes with 16GB of DDR4 but can be upgraded to 128GB.

Inside the Asus ROG RTX 3080 is an 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11700KF which has 8 cores, 16 threads, and a base operating speed of 3.6 GHz. With Turbo Boost enabled, it can reach a whopping 5 GHz. For graphics, it features an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 10GB GPU for some seriously high-quality output.

This particular model comes with 16GB of DDR4 RAM but it’s capable of expanding up to 128GB via four sockets. Users get a 2TB HDD for storage alongside a 500GB internal SSD. It has wireless support including both Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) as well as Bluetooth 5.2 and is powered by a 700-watt power supply.

Users are blessed with a plethora of ports. The front panel has one headphone jack along with a microphone input. There is one USB 3.2 Type-C port and one USB 3.2 Type-A port. On the backside is a total of five audio jackets, one Ethernet port, an HDMI 1.4 port, one DisplayPort 1.2 port, six USB 2.0 Type-A ports, one USB 3.2 Type-A port, and a USB 3.2 Type-C port.

