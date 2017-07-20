Asus ROG Introduces Crosshair VI Extreme AM4 Motherboard

Image 1 of 5 Image 2 of 5 Image 3 of 5 Image 4 of 5 Image 5 of 5

Asus announced the immediate availability of the AM4 based Crosshair VI Extreme motherboard. If you want to build a beastly Ryzen rig with all the bells and whistles, this motherboard will probably be of interest to you.

Based on the X370 chipset, this AM4 socket motherboard supports AMD's Ryzen and 7th Generation A-series processors, DDR4 support up to 3,200MHz, dual PCI-E 3.0 x16 reinforced SafeSlots, one PCI-E 2.0 x16 slot, three PCI-E 2.0 x1 slots, USB 3.1 Gen 2, and 7.1 Channel HD audio. Additional features include 8 SATA 6Gb/s ports, dual M.2 sockets (type M), LED color-coded audio jacks and a built-in I/O shield.

This motherboard is also equipped with a dedicated base-clock generator designed specifically for Ryzen processors. Dubbed "Pro Clock Technology," this custom solution works in tandem with the motherboard's TurboV Processing Unit (TPU) to enhance voltage and base-clock overclocking control.

There are a total of thirteen fan headers on the Crosshair VI Extreme, as well as a dedicated header for monoblocks and a separate set of connectors for tracking liquid temperatures and flow. One header is dedicated to monoblocks, and one is specifically designed to accommodate a high amp fan or water pump.

The RGB lighting is capable of displaying a range effects such as breathing, strobing, pulsing, music effect, rainbow, and more through the included Aura Lighting Control software. The RGB lighting can even be set to change color to reflect CPU temperature and load. The Crosshair VI Extreme also includes a dedicated addressable RGB header that connects to compatible lighting strips, fans, coolers, and PC cases. Around back, you’ll find a large metal backplate that, in addition to protecting the board from bending, also serves as a cover for the built-in RGB LEDs on the back of the motherboard.

ROG Crosshair VI Extreme will be available in early August with a $350 MSRP.