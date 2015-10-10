Asus Reveals Eight Ethernet Port RT-AC88U Gaming Router At ROG Unleashed

During Asus' ROG Unleashed event in San Francisco, the company revealed several product additions to its ROG (Republic of Gamers) line of gaming products. At the event, Asus made a point to show that aside from gaming notebooks and desktops, motherboards, graphics cards and more, other types of computer hardware may appeal to gaming enthusiasts. The company's ROG line extends to headsets, keyboards and mice, and now it reaches out even further with the addition of the RT-AC88U gaming router.

The Asus ROG RT-AC88U adopts the aggressive theme and colors sported by fellow ROG products. The RT-AC88U is capable of maximum speeds of 2.1 Gbps on 5 GHz band and 1 Gbps on 2.4 GHz, which Asus claimed should be more than enough for data-heavy gaming sessions. The RT-AC88U router also includes a free subscription to WTFast Gamer Private Network, a VPN (virtual private network) service that routes gaming traffic to WTFast's servers. This, along with the RT-AC88U's gigabit speeds, should provide a smooth, hiccup-free gaming experience.

If wired connections are required, Asus did go the extra mile by including eight gigabit Ethernet ports, which should be adequate for a gaming house or for LAN parties. Additionally, the RT-AC88U includes a USB 3.0 port that users can employ and add network attached storage (NAS) through the router. Also included is a USB 2.0 port, which Asus suggested could be used for, aside from printing or more network attached storage, an additional 3G/4G/LTE network adapter for network redundancy. Asus also included its proprietary AiProtection feature, an antivirus, anti-malware service that makes the RT-AC88U the first line of defense from malicious attacks on your network and computers.

Asus has yet to provide prices for the new RT-AC88U, but the company did announce that the router will be shipping later this quarter.

Follow us @tomshardware, on Facebook and on Google+.