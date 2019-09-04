Asus ROG Phone 2 Gets More Specs, European Pricing

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

We already knew the Asus ROG Phone 2 would be the first gaming phone with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855, but at IFA in Berlin, Asus showed the phone off to the press and attendees, giving us some quality time with its second gaming phone. The Elite version will be available in late September for 899 euros, while the Ultimate version (see below) will be sold in October for 1,199 euros.

Asus ROG Phone 2 Specs

CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 GPU Qualcomm Adreno 640 Display 6.6-inch (19.5:9) 2340 x 1080, 120Hz/1ms AMOLED display with HDR RAM Up to 12GB LPDDR4X Storage Up to 512GB UFS 3.0 (1TB on Ultimate Edition) OS Android Pie with ROG UI Cameras Front 24MP, Main 48MP, 13MP with 125-degree wide angle.

The phone has a 6.6-inch, 2340 x 1080 AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time in a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone’s design is largely similar to the original ROG phone, including the RGB logo on the back. A vapor chamber inside cools the processor and graphics for sustained performance.

Image 1 of 5 Image 2 of 5 Image 3 of 5 Image 4 of 5 Image 5 of 5

With a 6,000mAh battery, Asus is promising stamina for gaming and regular use. Its new 30W charger houses the charging circuitry, which has been removed from the phone. The company claims this is safer and can offer up to 66% charge in less than an hour.

There is also a new ROG Phone II Ultimate Edition. It offers up to 1TB UFS 3.0 storage and a matte black color, along with faster 4G downloads. The regular “Elite” version goes up to 512GB and has a shiny black colorway.

Additionally, Asus announced parternships with Capcom, Pixelbite, Blazing Games, Gameloft and Madfinger Games to bring more mobile titles to the ROG Phone II, along with exclusive content.